Evergrande: the Chinese giant who has a problem… big

Evergrande, one of the largest real estate groups in China, finds itself in a very difficult situation, recognized by the company itself. The company has had a great growth in the last decade and is now with the future “on hold” – with huge debts – not knowing what to do.

In addition to real estate, other sectors may be affected as the company operates in various fields of activity, such as bottled water or even football. Some analysts liken its imminent downfall to the fall of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

In recent weeks the company has warned of its financial situation – with debts of 300 billion dollars (about 255 billion euros) – having already suspended its activity in some sectors in order not to lose more money.

The situation has prompted the company to hire external financial advisers specializing in US restructuring (Houlihan Lokey) and investment bank Admiralty Harbor Capital of Hong Kong to explore ways to alleviate its debt, reported the “South China Morning Post” . Panic has already been felt in Hong Kong – where the company is listed – with Evergrande falling about 3.4% this Friday alone. But extending the time period under analysis, the falls speak for themselves: almost 30% in the last five days, more than 80% in the last six months and around 85% compared to the previous year. The panic was felt not only on the stock exchange, but also on the doorstep of the company’s headquarters, where hundreds of investors demonstrated that they had been deceived and asked for their money back. Faced with this scenario “some people fear that a collapse of Evergrande has systemic risks, along with the impact that the fall of Lehman had on the US equity market”, said the president of Yardeni Research, Ed Yardeni, in an analysis note cited. by CNN.

And, according to CNN, the Chinese government may even have to intervene to avert a major financial crisis. In fact, as early as August, the Central Bank and China’s banking and insurance regulator called on the group to “actively resolve” the debt issue and “maintain financial and real estate market stability,” according to a statement from the Central Bank.

What happened?

The company, which directly employs 200,000 people and indirectly generates 3.8 million jobs in the country, is not only focused on the real estate business. In the last decade, he made big investments: he bought a football team (and is building the biggest stadium in the world), a bottled water brand (which has since been sold) and even entered the electric car market, among others.

And this is partly where the problem starts. “[Evergrande] it got a lot away from its core business, which is part of how it got into this mess,” Mattie Bekink, director of the Economist Intelligence Unit for China, told CNN.

But the big problem – or what triggered this whole situation – “is that the demand for residential properties in China is declining” which shows the possible impact that the “lack of compliance of real estate groups could have on China’s growth “, revealed in a note Mark Williams, economist at Capital Economics for Asia.

According to “The Guardian”, with little demand, the group failed to sell its properties and piled up debts, having to pay the contractors and suppliers who are claiming late payments.

“It will be the biggest test that China’s financial system has faced in recent years,” concluded Mark Williams.