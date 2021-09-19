Ex-BBB Rodolffo reacts in an unusual way after Juliette Freire delivers ‘flirt’: “Bag mouth”

Sertanejo scolded the singer and left fans surprised with his reaction; Look

the ex-BBB Rodolff caught the attention of internet users this Saturday (18) with her unusual reaction after the great champion of BBB21 Juliette Freire deliver the ‘flirt’ between them.

Last Thursday (16), she told in an interview with BandFM that the relationship with the sertanejo had important moments outside the program.

“We were good friends, we met twice, we hit it off, but then it went away. It was a quick flirt. We talk, we’re friends, that’s all for now“he stated.

In a joking tone, the countryman scolded his partner after she exposed the relationship. “Bag mouth she in?”, had fun on social networks.

Recently, the Israeli duo revealed in an interview with the journalist Pedro Bial who became “desperate” in search of fame after a series of attempts to enter the hall of the great artists of the sertanejo.

The singer opened the game about the insecurities at the beginning of his career and was quite candid in commenting on the duo’s success.

the ex-BBB Juliette Freire drew attention at Congonhas airport, in São Paulo, this Saturday (18th).

About to board, the singer was surrounded by fans and needed the help of security guards to continue on the way. Always stylish, she chose a comfortable and warm look with a long blazer, sunglasses and jogger pants.