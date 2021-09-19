Ex-Corinthians, Paulinho splits with Saudi Arabian club after four games

Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, announced this Saturday the termination of the contract with the Brazilian Paulinho, ex-Corinthians and Barcelona. Free on the market, the defensive midfielder was hired in July and played only four games for the club, scoring two goals. The 33-year-old player’s bond was valid until the end of June 2024.

According to an official statement from Al-Ahli, the decision was taken by mutual consent. Before moving to the Saudi Arabian team, Paulinho had already split with Guangzhou Evergrande, from China, in June.

During the last transfer window, Paulinho was speculated in several Brazilian clubs. During the period in which he was without a club, the midfielder trained at the CT of Red Bull Bragantino, the club he defended in 2009. Grêmio and Corinthians also sounded out the athlete, but negotiations did not advance.

For Corinthians, Paulinho played 167 matches between 2010 and 2013, scoring 34 goals. With Timão’s shirt, he won the 2011 Brazilian Championship, the Libertadores and the 2012 Club World Cup, and the 2013 Paulistão Championship.

Also in 2013, the Brazilian was sold to Tottenham, in England. Without much prominence, he ended up negotiating with Guangzhou Evergrande in 2015. After standing out again, he played in the 2017/2018 season for Barcelona before returning to the Chinese team.

Paulinho is also part of the Brazilian team. There were 13 goals and 10 assists in 56 games with the five-time world champion jersey, in addition to winning the 2013 Confederations Cup and participating in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

