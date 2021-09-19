Ex-Corinthians, Paulinho terminates contract with Saudi Arabian club – 09/18/2021

Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, announced today (18) the contract termination of defensive midfielder Paulinho. The 32-year-old player, who has played for Corinthians, Barcelona, ​​Tottenham and the Brazilian team, made a deal with the club in July this year and leaves the team after four games.

“The board of Al-Ahli this Saturday completed the procedures to terminate the contract of the Brazilian Paulinho by mutual agreement between the parties,” wrote the club through its official Twitter profile. Also according to a statement from the team, “the end of Paulinho’s contract is due to emergency circumstances,” he continued.

The last time Paulinho took the field was last Friday, in a 1-1 draw between Al-Ahli and Al-Fateh, for the Saudi Championship. The player’s contract ran until June 2024.

As the vast majority of traditional countries in European football already have the transfer window closed, the tendency is for the athlete to return to Brazil to stay with his family before defining his future.

During the last transfer window, Paulinho was speculated in several Brazilian clubs. In the period when he was without a club, the midfielder trained at the CT of Red Bull Bragantino, a club he defended in 2009.

In the last window, Grêmio and Corinthians came to sound out the athlete after the termination of his contract with Guangzhou Evergrande, from China, but the negotiations did not advance.