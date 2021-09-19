Fábio Arruda is targeted by criminals and sees a gun pointed at his head

Fabio Arruda went through a big scare in this Thursday (16). The former A Fazenda had his mansion in São Paulo invaded by three armed thieves around 10:50 am. They entered his residence and pointed a gun at the etiquette consultant’s head.

“Three armed bandits entered, put a gun to my head. The business was very brave”, declared the presenter to the Who. On the program Cidade Alerta, on Record, the famous man detailed what happened.

Fábio Arruda confessed: “It was a huge scare. I was in the bedroom. They put the gun to my head and I had the most wrong attitude, which I tell people not to have: I reacted and started screaming”.

“Then the second armed bandit came up while the other one held employees and my friend hostage”, he said, who has already been in the season of A Fazenda and also in programs on Record, such as Hoje em Dia.

The presenter also explained: “I have a guest who has arrived from New York. He left the room and saw the bandits. In the end, (one of the criminals) took a flight. It was nine minutes of terror. They threatened (with a gun), they didn’t attack me, but later I learned that they did this to the employees. A barbarity”.

According to Arruda, the bandits fled after he started screaming and saying that the house was being monitored. Before that, they took a watch from the presenter, who made a police report.

