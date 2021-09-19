Fagner talks about the behind-the-scenes of the Corinthians squad

Right-back Fagner gave a press conference this Friday, at CT Joaquim Grava. In a chat with the press, the player talked about the dynamics of the Corinthians squad, a squad that received heavy reinforcements and also has a mix of very experienced players and young people who were promoted from the base. According to the defender, the atmosphere of friendship that prevails between the athletes brings many advantages.

“It helps in the environment. We know that charging exists in the field, we know that we have to charge. It’s much easier when you know the person, when you have time for socializing to charge and understand that this is not for your bad, it’s for your good and for the team. This demand ends up being healthy and the team has to grow on a daily basis,” he commented.

“The fight for position is always healthy, the one who has to gain from this is Corinthians. When you have two or three in the same position, fighting for their space, one raises the level of the other. The player who enters, manages to join the team and keep the level. What I can help is to help in the best way possible to grow together,” added the full-back.

One of the most experienced players in the squad, Fagner also spoke about his role in the daily life of Timon. Even with the prestige achieved within the club and with the fans, the 23 shirt says he sees himself on an equal footing with any name on the team.

“My importance is the same as the boy who rose last. Everyone has their importance within the cast. It’s not because I’m perhaps the second with seniority that I’m more important than the boy who rose today, for example”, evaluated.

With 420 games played with the Corinthians shirt, Fagner is only behind goalkeeper Cássio, with 547 appearances, as the player in the current squad that most represented the club at Parque São Jorge. In history, the full-back occupies the 16th position in the list of athletes who played the most for Timon.

