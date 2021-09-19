Failure in Rio das Ostras substation caused blackout in RJ, SP and MG, says Furnas | Rio de Janeiro

“At 9:21 pm, a failure occurred at the Rocha Leão Substation. The protections acted correctly to isolate the failure, causing the shutdown of all equipment. Furnas’ technical team promptly began the procedures to restore supply to the distributor”, he detailed.

According to Energisa, one of the companies affected by the fault, “the occurrence at the Rocha Leão de Furnas Substation affected the Light and Enel suppliers, which supply Energisa de Minas and Nova Friburgo’s concessions, and was responsible for the interruptions”.

“The situation that impacted Nova Friburgo and at least 60 municipalities in the Minas Gerais concession began at 9:21 pm”, he explained.

1 de 1 Rocha Leão de Furnas Substation, in Rio das Ostras — Photo: Reproduction/Google StreetView Rocha Leão de Furnas Substation, in Rio das Ostras — Photo: Reproduction/Google StreetView

In RJ, there were reports of blackouts in 13 cities in the Lagos and Serrana regions. In MG, at least 62 municipalities registered the power outage.

According to Enel, which serves the interior of Rio de Janeiro, “the power supply was normalized for all customers at 10:44 pm” — or about an hour and a half after the incident in Rocha Leão.

The problem was reported in the following cities in Rio de Janeiro:

Araruama Whelks Cabo Frio iguaba macaé Nova Friburgo Paraíba do Sul oysters River São Pedro da Aldeia saquarema Teresópolis three rivers brooms