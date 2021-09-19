Gabriel Elias – Special for Uai

Last Friday (9/17), Xuxa Meneghel gave an interview to the youtube channel called Seja seu. The Queen of the Shorty opened her heart, thus revealing details about her career and personal life.

In the chat, the presenter commented on the rumors, which arose mainly at the beginning of her career, that she had made a deal with the devil. One of these rumors is that the presenter has some songs that, according to some people, would have subliminal messages if they were played backwards and that she couldn’t use the word God because of that.

In the interview, Xuxa even denied these theories and affirmed her faith “in the guy up there”, claiming that she would not wish that someone who serves the ‘devil’ could achieve the greatness she achieved, as this would strengthen him.

“I’ve heard some people saying that I had a deal with the devil. My God in heaven! Someone who has a deal with the guy down there couldn’t have even a third of the things I have, because that gives a lot of strength to the guy,” he said the famous.

“I really have a relationship of friendship, of love, with the guy upstairs. And he also has with me. If not, I wouldn’t have what I have,” said Xuxa.

Xuxa also spoke of the way she left her mark on the world: “I managed to make programs in several languages, in several places. A victorious person who left his mark. Going through the world and not leaving his mark on someone must be so bad. I think that I left my mark for the world”, he added.