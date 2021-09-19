Fans invade the field to fight and paralyze derby in the French Championship

The classic between Lens and Lille, this Saturday, by the French Championship, had regrettable scenes.

At half-time, Lens fans invaded the field of Felix Bollaert stadium to try to reach the visiting sector and attack the rival team’s fans.

The French police and the stadium’s private security, however, managed to intervene in time and stop the fight.

In addition, the irrigation system was turned on, throwing water at the vandals and helping the authorities to bring the situation under control.

Due to the field invasion, the duel was paralyzed by the organization, and the start of the 2nd half had to be postponed for several minutes.

Lens fans invade the field during derby against Lille FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images

If they had something to do, the players had to keep warming up on the side of the field, while the police made an isolation cord to prevent further invasions.

It is noteworthy that Lens and Lille are neighboring cities and very close, which motivates the huge rivalry between the clubs.

On the field, the home team won the derby 1-0, with a goal by Frankowski.

The result places Lens in 2nd place in the Call 1, with 12 points won in six games. Lille follows with 5 points, in 13th place.

The two teams return to the field for French 1 this Wednesday. At 2 pm (GMT), Lille receives the Reims, at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Lens also plays at home and hosts Strasbourg, at Bollaert-Delelis, at 4 pm. Matches will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.