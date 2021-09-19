Farm 13: Nego do Borel has a rage attack and scares pedestrians

Singer Nego do Borel had a tantrum this Saturday (18) on the reality show A Fazenda. After the fuss, the stall was cancelled.

An alleged conversation between the singer and someone from the production circulated. In it, the participant appears to receive an alert. He didn’t like it and threw objects against the wall, scaring the horse that was nearby.

“Funny, right, this p… You say we’re free, and we’re free like that, right? Okay, thanks. Thanks,” replies Nego do Borel.

The scene happened after the funkeiro tried to kiss the model Dayane Mello, who gave him a peck, but denied the kiss.

Nego do Borel was angry and even punched the wall. Dayane questioned what had happened. The funkeiro continued throwing objects on the wall. Other participants tried to calm him down, who cursed and said he was “quiet” at the same time.

The reality production cut the camera, showing the outside of the cubicle, which was empty. Hours later, it was announced that the stall had been closed. The new bay will be formed tomorrow afternoon during the Fire Test, which is worth the power of the lamp, important for the formation of the garden.

The subject ended up on social networks, with users asking for the expulsion of Nego do Borel from the reality show.

Dudley’s outburst

Ex-fiancée of Nego do Borel, Duda Reis spoke of the violent experiences she had with her ex and said that the scene in the reality show was a small sample of how the singer behaved with her.

“You guys have a slight spoiler (cut) of a mini aggressor outbreak,” wrote Duda, on his Twitter profile. “Imagine the big outbreaks? The big ones were in me, in my body. Just like he did with two different ex-girlfriends,” he said.

“All (the former) were terrified of him, he is that, explosive and unstable,” she continued, who yesterday criticized Record for inviting Nego do Borel to the reality show.

“Today Nego do Borel was indicted for domestic violence against me. I think you need to know, especially those who doubt a woman’s word and always question her,” she wrote yesterday.

Duda and Nego do Borel ended their relationship in December 2020. Afterwards, the model filed a police report against the singer at the 1st Police Station for the Defense of Women (DDM), in São Paulo. She says she was the victim of rape and threats.

The funkeiro’s defense confirmed that he was indicted, but stated that it was for “body injury due to psychic disturbances”.