Farm 2021: Management gives first punishment in the middle of the party

the pawns of The Farm 2021 will face a big mess for the next 12 hours. All because the direction decided to cut the running water of the house, in the early hours of this Saturday (18), after the inhabitants of the bay used the hydraulic equipment of the headquarters.

From the PlayPlus broadcast it was not clear who made the mistake. The statement was sent to the players via a message on the living room television. Farmer of the Week, Gui Araújo was responsible for giving the message to the other participants.

All participants of the reality show by Record have a manual and are instructed on the rules of coexistence in the game. Usually, in the first few days, the direction gives a “teaspoon” in the first days until the inmates adapt to the new habits.

It is up to the Farmer to monitor compliance with the rules. Punishment, however, should not be a decisive reason for Bill’s vote in the next farm. He has already announced to the confined, minutes before the party, that he intends to send Nego do Borel to the first hot seat of the season.

The repercussions of the punishment will be shown in tonight’s episode. The thirteenth season of A Fazenda is presented by Adriane Galisteu and aired every day on the channel’s prime track.