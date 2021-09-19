Fátima Bernardes is faced with a totally different program and is shocked by what she sees

Fatima Bernardes turned 59 years old in style in Globe. Upon arriving on her show, she was surprised by the feedback from her in-person audience.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Brazil, in March 2020, she was without the support of the audience in the studio, talking only to those who were at home, and she vibrated live.

There were 18 months without the audience and the return happened in a very special way, as the place was made up of friends and family from Fátima, who were all wearing masks.

In addition, the chairs were separated, respecting the social distance, and she took the opportunity to say that the traditional audience is back starting next week.

The day before, Fátima also won a live tribute from Ana Maria Braga. On the last Thursday (16), the blonde declared:

“I think you’re a person who makes a difference in people’s lives, in all of us, and it’s always like that, it’s a pleasure to see you fulfill your dreams, your daily work.”

Fátima Bernardes then joked: “Don’t make me cry Ana, please, I really am at the end of astral hell!”. The famous woman had tears in her eyes after receiving the pampering of her colleague from Globo.

“I think you celebrate life in a very beautiful way.“, completed Ana Maria Braga, at the end of her attraction today.

The journalist could not hide all her emotion and confessed: “I’ll have to listen to what you said again later because I got nervous, I think I didn’t pay attention to everything, but I’m very grateful for your affection always with me. Thank you”.

The gift, in addition to beautiful flowers, was a drink bottle personalized with the year of birth of global. A phrase she has always used lately on her social networks also appears in the message: “Every minute matters”.

This week, Bernardes got into the Instagram question box craze and decided to answer a few questions. That’s when they asked her if she believes her relationship with Túlio Gadêlha, with whom she has been for about four years, would be a meeting of souls. Without hesitating, she fired:

“I think our meeting is of souls, yes, a meeting of other lives. I’ve been told that I look like a ‘fool’. I had to get used to this ‘foolish guy’, which in the Northeast means something cool, because in Rio, ‘foolish guy’ is a very bad thing”.

The member of the virtual audience clarified the famous words: “Your relationship with Túlio is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. We see that you look like a fool when you’re with him, you’re in love, you seem to float, very happy. The happiness that doesn’t describe itself. When you are here in Recife, you are two teenagers playing in the street. It’s very beautiful to see“.

Check out:

Good Morning! O #Meeting today is very special because it’s her birthday: our wonderful @fbbreal! Congratulations and best wishes! ✨🥳😍🥳 pic.twitter.com/G7W6yvXL4f — Meeting with Fátima (@EncontroFatima) September 17, 2021