Fátima Bernardes shows her birthday celebration with her family

In your birthday, Fatima Bernardes (59) received several honors!

After winning many surprises in Meeting, the global presenter celebrated the arrival of her 59 years old this Friday, 17th, with her family.

On her social network, she shared how her son’s congratulations were, Vinicius Bonemer (23), who is currently studying and living in France. “Far, but close to the heart, always” declared the journalist when showing the heir with his girlfriend.

In her home in Brazil, Fátima Bernardes celebrated her birthday with her daughter, Beatriz Bonemer (23), with whom he appeared in one click, with his parents and with other relatives, as he showed. “Family. Good to be with them today and always“, she said.

Birthday of Fatima Bernardes

Before celebrating the moment with her family, the global presenter received several surprises on stage for her program. fans, Diogo Nogueira (40) and a message from the boyfriend, Tullius Gadelha (33) were part of the moment.

On her social network, Fátima Bernardes thanked her for the Meeting made in his honor.





