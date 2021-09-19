Federal Police find 155 kg of cocaine after digging sugar load for more than 10 hours at the Port of Santos | sea ​​port

The Federal Police seized about 155 kg of drugs hidden in a sugar shipment at the Port of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, during the night of Saturday (18). According to the G1 , the agents dug for more than 10 hours until they found all the narcotic, as shown in the images provided by the PF (look above).

The apprehension took place during Operation Ágata Arco Sul-Southeste, conducted by the Command of the 8th Naval District, and occurred in conjunction with teams from the PF and the Internal Revenue Service in one of the port terminals. During inspections, agents discovered that a bulk carrier, carrying a cargo of sugar bound for Nigeria, had hidden large amounts of cocaine.

Faced with the situation, the police began to dig the load, and after more than 10 hours of searching, they located all the drugs scattered around the load. Cocaine was stored in large bags. The narcotics were removed and seized, totaling about 155 kg.

Simultaneously, divers from the South-Southeast Naval Patrol Command carried out the submerged inspection to see if there were new pouches of cocaine in the ship’s sea chests. However, nothing was found.

The case was registered at the Federal Police Station in Santos, where it will be investigated. According to the Federal Police, the teams are investigating how the drug was placed in the middle of the load, who is the recipient and who is the owner.

According to the Port Authority, the operation expands the integration between ministries, federal and state agencies and government agencies, with the objective of contributing to the strengthening of prevention, control, inspection and repression of cross-border crimes and environmental crimes.

Ágata Arco Sul-Southeste is carried out in the maritime area of ​​the states of São Paulo and Paraná. Until last Saturday, 125 vessels were inspected, with 21 notified, seven arrested and one seized.

