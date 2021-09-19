Felipe does not travel to Porto Alegre and embezzles Fortaleza against Internacional

Fortaleza will take the field against Internacional-RS, next Sunday, 19, at 11:00 am, at the Beira-Rio stadium, for the 21st round of Serie A, once again without defensive midfielder Felipe. The midfielder is still recovering from a sprained right ankle and did not follow up with the delegation to Porto Alegre.

The last game of shirt 15 was in a goalless draw with Cuiabá, at Castelão, on August 30th. The yellow card received in the duel resulted in an automatic suspension, which was fulfilled in the defeat to Bahia, on the 4th.

The return was expected for the clash against Atlético-MG, but the injury left the 27-year-old Maranguapense out of combat in the setback for the leader of Brasileirão. The absence was repeated in the 3-1 victory over São Paulo, for the Copa do Brasil, despite the player having performed a test on the field on the eve of the confrontation.

Felipe is still undergoing treatment at the medical department and continued his trip last Thursday night, 16. The low makes room for coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda to repeat the pair of defensive midfielders formed by Éderson and Ronald on Rio Grande do Sul.

In addition to shirt 15, right-back and defender Tinga, suspended, will also not be able to act. On the other hand, defender Marcelo Benevenuto and midfielder Lucas Lima are once again available and should return among the holders.

There are five games without a win in the Brazilian Championship, Leão occupies the fourth position, with 33 points. Colorado is undefeated for six games and is in ninth place with 26 points.

