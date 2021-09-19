Fernández against Fernández in Argentina | International

Argentina loves football. And today she plays her worst game. The home team went to the locker room at half-time after conceding three goals, and instead of planning the strategy to reverse the score, the coach and players crossed each other with clenched fists. The audience was delighted with the boxing show. When the second half started, the final defeat seemed consummated. The South American country plays against itself and the protagonists have a first and last name. On one side, the president, Alberto Fernández; on the other, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, his deputy. The Fernández fight and Argentina suffers.

Last Sunday, the Peronist coalition that has ruled the South American country since December 2019 suffered an unprecedented defeat in an election to qualify candidates for de facto legislatures, scheduled for November 14th. As the election was open and binding, the result anticipated what the ruling party can expect in eight weeks: its candidates lost in 18 of 24 districts and control of Congress is at risk. The catastrophe was from 3-0 in the first half and dynamited the Peronist alliance formed by Fernández and Sergio Massa, president of the Chamber of Deputies. The fight highlighted what many Argentines knew and others assumed: power in Argentina belongs to Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. The president, anointed by her as a candidate two years ago, is in her place only to obey her, the Kirchnerists think, and now say out loud. How much he must obey is at the origin of the crisis that is now paralyzing Argentina.

“Alberto Fernández’s coalition strategy was to give each one a piece and not build power,” says Pablo Touzon, political scientist at Escenarios consultancy. The Cabinet of Ministers was the proof of this distribution. Without a party of his own, Fernández kept the leadership of the Cabinet and the Ministry of Economy to himself and handed over other key pieces. The relationship with the provinces, in the hands of the Interior, and other folders with high budgets were left to Kirchnerism.

After Sunday’s defeat, Cristina Kirchner felt in the desert and pressured Fernández to change collaborators. The president preferred to wait for legislative elections in November, and so the war began. On Friday night, he finally gave in to pressure, got rid of his chief minister and kept all the vice president’s posts. The relationship between the two was never easy, as the president “see himself as the coach of the coalition”. “But for it to work, there must be a power that commands, otherwise balkanization will emerge. Fernández should have built up strength when he was 80% popular because now, in a hurry, he has to do it in 48 hours,” adds Touzón.

The presidential couple had already spent months without speaking, with contacts through interlocutors. When the situation justified it, Fernández de Kirchner used social media to publish long letters of repudiation or support for the president, depending on the occasion. Meanwhile, Kirchnerism in the streets increased the malaise, convinced that Fernández was a mere occupant of the Casa Rosada, a usurper of the popular vote who did not recognize the debt he owed Cristina. Last Tuesday, 48 hours after the primaries, the president and vice president met alone to develop a reconstruction strategy. Cristina asked for the change of ministers to oxygenate the administration and add possibilities in the legislative ones. Fernández refused. The meeting ended screaming, according to sources from one of the parties. And no deal, of course.

“The vice president felt that they had hit her in the hard core of her electorate,” explains political scientist Gabriela Rodríguez, a professor at the University of Buenos Aires. “She knows that there are people who irrationally adore her, people whose lives have been changed by certain politics of Kirchnerism. According to her reading, the president offended the people who come to hug her and now have nothing to eat,” he adds. To regain that vote, which is still unclear whether he went to the opposition or just stayed at home last Sunday, Kirchner believes more Kirchnerism is needed. In other words, more money on the street, more State presence, more public policies. This plan clashes with Argentina’s need to come to terms with the IMF, which is unable to pay the 44 billion dollars that President Mauricio Macri received as a ransom in 2018.

Facundo Cruz, political scientist and author of Partners, but not so much, believes that to close the Kirchnerist circle Argentina would have to grow, but the pandemic fell on her like a stone. “This economic reactivation that they wanted for 2021 does not exist and in Frente de Todos now there are differences in strategy. Cristina and Alberto do not agree on the timing of achieving this goal.”

Peronism now has until November 14 to regain votes and avert another catastrophe at the polls. The spectacle that the Argentines witnessed last week will not help much. However, it is not advisable to underestimate the power of resilience of Peronism. “Things are reactivated when the objective is power, because coalitions love and hate each other”, says Gabriela Rodríguez. “Now it’s time to heal the wounds, group the troops, unify the command and go out to fight for the elections because none of the three legs benefit from the rupture”, adds Facundo Cruz. In any case, the couple will once again put their strength to the test when counting the legislative votes in November. They don’t expect good news.

