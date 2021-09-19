Fighter whose biceps ‘exploded’ undergoes surgeries and is at risk of death – 18/09/2021

Kirill Tereshin, a Russian wrestler aka ‘Popeye’, whose biceps ‘exploded’ during a fight last week, has been warned by doctors that he is at serious risk to his health. He was alerted by the doctor Dmitry Melnikov, who is handling the case, that he needs to remove the petroleum jelly that was injected to give an artificial effect to large muscles and, otherwise, he could even die from complications caused by the substance.

Last week, ‘Popeye’ was forced to stop a fight after his arms swelled up while punching his opponent. In the video, it is possible to see the left biceps extremely swollen and with ‘leakage’ of blood after the effort.

He, who admitted that giant muscles weren’t acquired through training, injected six liters of petroleum jelly into his body to get the effect. The liquid, however, penetrated the athlete’s skin tissues, affecting blood flow and making it a risk for Tereshin. The fighter had a fever and a lot of pain.

After complications, the fighter underwent a series of surgeries to remove the substance from his biceps. Previously, he has removed the fake triceps in one operation. In addition to the petroleum jelly, the 25-year-old fighter will also need to remove pieces of dead muscle tissue that are still in his arms.

Surgeon Dmitry Melnikov, who is handling the case, warned the fighter of the risks of keeping his arms artificially large:

‘The risk of complications in this case is very high,’ he explained to the MailOnline website. “A long-term toxic substance in the body can complicate the kidneys and lead to death,” he concluded.

In addition to the life-threatening nature of ‘Popeye’s’ case, he also has the chance of needing to amputate his arms if the Vaseline is not removed.

substance is harmful

Tereshin is a former army soldier and has three liters of the vaseline called synthol in each of your arms. According to him, the liquid was injected to give an artificial image of strength. The effect, however, is only visual and does not really give strength to the musculature. The procedure is risky, damages the muscle and affects the balance and mobility of the body.

The substance causes other adverse effects, such as pulmonary embolism and vascular problems, in addition to nerve damage and loss of sensation. The foreign body can also cause pain, fever, inflammation and even generalized infection, in addition to necrosis (death) of muscle tissue.

The fighter became famous on the internet because of his big arms. Through social networks, he tends to show photos and videos showing his biceps.

He started applying the product when he was 20 years old. The young man has undergone several surgeries in recent years to save his life after suffering from many infections.

“I got my arms when I was 20 because of my own stupidity. I didn’t think about the consequences,” said the young man.