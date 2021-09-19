Figueirense defeats Botafogo, in São Paulo, but is eliminated in Serie C

Jorginho’s team beat the São Paulo team 2-1, but Criciúma’s result eliminated Hurricane do Estreito, which will have to play the C Series, in 2022, once again

Figueirense even played their role in the game of life or death against Botafogo-SP this Saturday (18), but they have no further chances of qualifying for the final phase of the Series C of the Brazilian Championship.

The hard-fought victory by 2-1 away from home was not enough for Hurricane to sustain any chance of classification in the final round. That’s because Criciúma beat Mirassol at home and remained four points away from the Santa Catarina opponent in the table, with only three to be played.

Figueirense beat Botafogo-SP away from home this Saturday (18th); team ended up paying for mistakes throughout the competition – Photo: Disclosure/FFC

Figueira managed to overcome a writing in the championship: beating their São Paulo rivals away from home. Until entering the field this Saturday afternoon in Ribeirão Preto, the retrospective pointed to three defeats in four games.

The triumph began to be built after 17 minutes of the 1st time, when Diego Tavares took advantage of the failure of Botafogo’s defense, cleared the goalkeeper and opened the scoreboard.

The team from the capital of Santa Catarina kept the lead on the scoreboard until the break. After losing some chances to expand, in the second stage Hurricane do Estreito managed to increase the advantage.

At 18 minutes of the 2nd time, Roberto advanced on the right and found Diego Tavares alone in the area, to score his second in the match.

Moving towards the final minutes, however, the home team returned the excitement to the match. At 37, Diego Guerra took advantage of the corner kick and declined, 2×1.

Botafogo tried to press until the end in search of a draw, but the team from Santa Catarina held the positive result away from home.

Vitória do Criciúma took away Figueira’s chances

The hard-fought three points won by Figueirense at Estádio Santa Cruz, in Ribeirão Preto, were not enough to keep Hurricane alive for a spot in the final phase of Serie C.

That’s because of Criciúma’s overwhelming victory over Mirassol, at the same time, at Heriberto Hulse. Tigre scored 3-0 and guaranteed the distance of three points for the team from the capital of Santa Catarina, with only one round remaining.

The goals came from the feet of Arilson and Helder. Tiger opened the scoreboard early in the game. In the second half, Mirassol came back in search of a draw and put pressure on the coal team. But it was Criciúma who reached the second goal with Hélder.

Thus, Criciúma is in the 4th position of Group B with 30 points and is in the second phase of the Copa do Brasil. In addition to Criciúma, Ypiranga (RS), Ituano and Novorizontino from group B will compete in the next phase.

In group A, the classified teams have not yet been defined and are competing for Paysandu, Manaus, Tombense, Botafogo-PB, Volta Redonda and Ferroviário.

DATASHEET

Botafogo: Igor; Rodrigo, Yan (Gabriel), Diego and Pará (Guilherme); Caetano (Lucas), Bolt, Rafael (Emerson) Tavares, Bruno Santos, Walter (Rafael Marques) and Dudu. Technician: Algiers Fucks.

Figueirense: Rodolfo Castro; André Krobel, Rayne, Lucas Cezane and Renan Luís; João Paulo, Oberdan and Rodrigo Bassani (Everton); Diego Tavares (Denner), Gustavo Índio (Guilherme Garré) and Andrew (Roberto). Technician: Jorge.

Goals: Diego (37/2t), Diego Tavares (16/1t and 17/1t).

Yellow cards: Rodrigo, Diego and Yan (BOT); Rayne (FIG).

Red cards: Walter (BOT); Jorginho (FIG)

Arbitration:

Ivan da Silva Guimarães Júnior (AM); assisted by Uesclei Regison Pereira dos Santos (AM) and Anne Kesy Gomes de Sá (AM)