Financial market loses optimism with the government and takes the reform agenda off the radar, says Gustavo Loyola

In an interview with Jovem Pan, the former president of the Central Bank also stated that an increase in interest rates hinders the resumption of the economy in 2022, but it is necessary given the escalation of inflation

CLAYTON DE SOUZA/ESTADÃO CONTENT/AE Gustavo Loyola, a partner at Tendências Consultoria Integrada, was head of the Central Bank twice during the 1990s



the hope of financial market with the rise of Paulo Guedes the command of the Brazilian economy has turned into skepticism, says the former president of the central bank, Gustavo Loyola. The reform agenda — a fundamental pillar to remove the country from the apathetic pace of growth — is off the radar and no longer inspires confidence in those who bet on the liberal shock awaited by the new administration in the Ministry of Economy. “There is no longer this optimism that there will be an agenda between now and the end of the mandate of reforms, of growth. In this sense, the market was much more skeptical”, he says to the website of the Young pan the economist and partner of Tendências Consultoria Integrada. The recent escalation of tension between the Powers stimulated by the president does not contribute to the good mood of the money owners either. Jair Bolsonaro (no party), which then had to back down in the face of negative repercussions. For Loyola, in addition to removing this significant portion that supported the election of Bolsonaro, the behavior contributes to the already delicate situation of the inflation, one of the main threats to the resumption of economic activities. “One of the ways in which the government can contribute to inflation falling faster would be to stop having attitudes that negatively affect the performance of the Brazilian currency, this is precisely through the improvement of this environment of institutional relationships.”

Loyola commanded the national monetary authority on two occasions: between 1992 and 1993, and later from 1995 to 1997. In the second round, the country began to experience the effects of the Real Plan, which, among other changes, helped to bring down the corroding inflation rates the purchasing power of the population. The specter of the IPCA has come back to haunt Brazilians, especially the poorest, in recent months with the rise of the indicator to close to double digits. BC reacted and raised the Selic from 2% a year in January to the current level of 5.25%, and has already signaled a new increase of 1 percentage point for the meeting to be held next week. For Loyola, the movement hinders efforts for the economy to recover, but it is necessary given the need to control inflation. “It is a bitter medicine, but it has to be administered”, he says. Check out the main excerpts from the interview below.

Analysts have been reducing expectations for the 2021 economy for weeks and now they are seeing growth close to 5%. What is your assessment of this movement? Before, the 5% growth projection was conservative, today it is optimistic. Indicators have been worse, and one of the factors affecting activity is the lack of inputs in some important industries, such as auto and semiconductors. This has taken the toll on activity recovery. Our forecast is at 5%, but there is a downward bias in the forecast. Next year, it’s even more dramatic. Projections are successively falling and are approaching 1.5% growth, which, in fact, is a zero advance, as it will basically be the result of statistical load. Growing 1.5% next year means that economic activity is stagnant.

What are the main challenges for sustainable recovery in 2022? There are several, and they are becoming more and more present with each passing day. First, we can mention inflation, which in itself already erodes the purchasing power of consumers, especially those with lower incomes, and therefore has an effect on growth. Inflation also requires responses from the Central Bank that end up being negative from the point of view of growth. High interest rates affect demand, therefore affecting the economic recovery process itself. Another villain is the possibility of energy rationing. This reduces investment and production. Another fundamental aspect that makes recovery difficult are the political uncertainties, these institutional tensions, these bellicosities of the president in relation to the Supreme Court, his attacks on democracy. There is a lack of direction in the conduct of fiscal policy, which seems much more like a succession of casuistry – as was the case with the IOF. All this has generated a lot of uncertainty and damage to economic activity.

What is your assessment of the reaction of the economy and markets a week after the Letter to the Nation issued by President Jair Bolsonaro? The president’s letter lightened the atmosphere a little. But there is still the perception that the letter was a much more tactical and punctual retreat than a change of position in relations with the Judiciary and with the electoral results. These doubts remain. The letter contributed to a certain cooling of the temperature, which was on a very negative scale and affecting the markets.

How will the market react to these presidencies of the president? This should affect the price of Brazilian assets and the exchange rate. The devalued exchange rate has a negative effect on inflation. One of the ways the government can contribute to inflation falling faster would be to stop having attitudes that negatively affect the performance of the Brazilian currency. This is precisely through an improvement in this environment of institutional relationships. Evidently this depends a lot on the president, he is doing the electoral calculations. The election may even bring an atmosphere of greater tension than it is now. The market is well aware of this, and the devalued Brazilian currency prices these institutional risks.

Has the financial market already disembarked from the government? It is not possible to talk about the collective, but if disembarking is in the sense of optimism regarding the liberal agenda, I would say that it has disembarked. There is no longer this optimism that there will be a reform agenda between now and the end of the term. In this sense, the market was much more skeptical. Furthermore, these attacks on democracy also contribute negatively to the perception of the government among economic agents and in the financial market. Undoubtedly, markets today are more pessimistic and skeptical of these government agendas.

Are renovations off the radar? Yes, they are off the radar. If anything comes, it will be a positive surprise in this current scenario.

What did you think of the Central Bank president’s statement about “maintaining the flight plan” in the effort to reduce inflation? Roberto Campos Neto wanted to ward off a trend that was taking place in the market of pricing an increase of more than 100 points at the next Copom meeting. He wanted to signal that this rhythm will be maintained. We expect the Central Bank to raise interest rates by the end of the year and the Selic to reach 8.5% or 9% per year. It will depend on the progress of inflation.

Is the pace of 1 percentage point on the Selic at the next meeting enough on the trajectory of converting the IPCA to the center of the target? The rhythm would be that. The option to walk a little faster always exists. The Central Bank could even adopt it. But from what the president mentioned, those 100 points seem more likely than a bigger raise.

“Take the Selic as far as necessary”, as the president of the Central Bank said, doesn’t it risk slowing down the recovery of the economy in 2022? No doubt. Fighting inflation is not painless. It has this negative effect on economic activity, but it has nothing to do with it. If you let inflation get out of hand, activity will suffer much more. It is a bitter medicine, but it has to be given. Timely, it has to be administered at the right time and in the right dose.

Do you think now is the right time? Yes. Perhaps the Central Bank could have started a little earlier, or raised interest rates a little more. But, at that time, the Central Bank did not have the information it has today, so the decision was more difficult to adopt and they opted for a more cautious stance. They went up less than they could have gone up.

Is the Central Bank still able to ensure that the rise in the IPCA this year does not contaminate forecasts for 2022? Yes, he has monetary policy and credibility. The Central Bank needs to insist on credibility, show that it is committed to the goal and that it will be achieved. That way he manages to hold on to expectations.

At what point did the Central Bank fail to let inflation reach nearly double the target ceiling? There are water issues, which have nothing to do with the Central Bank, and the rise in commodities itself. The Central Bank was wrong when it made the forward guidance. He ended up sticking to a certain growth trajectory of high interest rates that proved to be insufficient under the circumstances. Doing this in economies like Brazil is reckless because of the surrounding uncertainties. He signaled that he would keep interest rates low for a long time, and ended up being a prisoner of that promise.

What to expect from the exchange rate with the intensification of tensions in Brasília? Our forecast is that the dollar should stay where it is, but considering we’re getting close to the election, it’s much more likely that it could go down in value than stay below R$ 5. It could happen, but the election season is promising to be a lot tense and generating noise in the market.

How do you see the government’s efforts to resolve the precatório? Is paying off the debt a default? For me, it’s a default. Precatório is a recognized debt, which is final and unappealable. It should not be unpaid by the government. He should pay and try to better defend himself against these actions. It has to prevent these skeletons from appearing, and this has to do with the day-to-day management of public policies.

What is the impact of the increase in the IOF to fund Bolsa Família? It’s a wrong decision. In an environment where economic activity is already suffering, adopting a measure that increases interest rates, surprises everyone and increases the cost of credit. This is negative. And it shows that the government has not found a solution to this fiscal issue, and is willing to do whatever it takes to increase income transfers. Sounds like news with more electoral intentions. There is nothing against having well-structured cash transfer programs to reach the most vulnerable people. But it is necessary to structure this with adequate funding.