Find out who is the great villain of the telenovela Império

Aguinaldo Silva’s novel has a serious plot and full of evildoers. Some are ‘small fish’ and only appear to be henchmen in plans against the good guys in the plot, while others are truly despicable. Remind who the great villain of the telenovela Império is and the other characters who deserved to see a jail cell.

Who is the great villain in the telenovela Empire?

Fabrício Melgaço is the big name of the telenovela, the villain is a mystery throughout the entire serial and becomes José Alfredo’s greatest enemy. After some investigations, the characters in the serial discover that the man’s name is false.

In the final chapters of the telenovela Império, it is revealed that the great villain is none other than the commander’s own son, José Pedro (Caio Blat), the oldest of the rich man’s heirs.

The boy goes against his father because his greatest desire is to inherit everything that was built by the businessman. When clashing with the information, the character of Alexandre Nero asks his son for an explanation about the reason that led him to try to destroy the patriarch of the Medeiros family.

“In your ignorance you may never have heard the word ‘regicide’, but I’ll explain what it is. That’s the name of the damned people who, in the times of monarchies and empires, had the courage to kill the king, thus putting an end to his tyranny”, explains the boy.

Other villains and henchmen

Although Fabrício Melgaço/José Pedro is the biggest villain in the telenovela Império, he is not the only character who is far from being a good person in the attraction of the nine on TV Globo. Remind who else is a bad character in the novel:

Silviano: the butler is one of Fabrício Melgaço’s allies, the character of Othon Bastos joins the villain to try to destroy José Alfredo. At the beginning of the novel, Silviano is the butler of the commander’s mansion and hides that he was already married to Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral), but later ends up being fired.

Maurilio: Silviano’s son, played by actor Carmo Dalla Vecchia, is also involved in the plans José Pedro, the great villain of the telenovela Império. Mysterious, for a long time the man was suspected of being Fabricio Melgaço himself.

Cora: the shrew has always been in love with José Alfredo, who had a romance with his sister Eliane (Vanessa Giácomo/Malu Galli). In addition to chasing the commander, she gives her niece Cristina (Leandra Leal) a headache and murders Jairo (Júlio Machado), Fernando (Erom Cordeiro), his henchmen, Reginaldo (Flávio Galvão) and Jurema (Elizângela).

Jesuina: the lady played by Laura Cardoso looks like an innocent old woman, but she’s nothing like that. Sought by José Alfredo as Maurílio’s supposed mother, the woman lies to the commander and is part of Fabrício Melgaço’s plans.

Enrico: Claudio’s son (José Mayer) is a real bad character, the boy acts prejudicedly with his father after he discovers the ceremonialist’s romance with Leonardo (Klebber Toledo) and even sets Vicente up for arrest. However, of all the villains in the telenovela Empire, he is the only one with redemption and a happy ending.

Tag: Cristina’s friend, Joe Ribeiro’s character enters Maurílio’s plans. The villain pays the boy to help him, and so Marcão betrays his friend: he steals Cristina’s passport, invades the girl’s house, among other unforgivable actions.

Jairus: Cora’s henchman, Júlio Machado’s character accepts to help the villain with the condition that the woman loses her virginity with him. When he goes to collect the debt, he is murdered.

Read also – Maurílio will expose Cristina after passport theft