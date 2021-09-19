First impressions Volvo XC40 P8 electric: the new leader?

Volvo bet big when it left its line with only the hybrid versions in our market – besides Brazil, only Norway made the same decision. It was so successful that the Swedish brand is one of the best-selling among the premium and dominates the segment of plug-in hybrids with XC40, XC60, XC90, S60 and S90. Now it’s time to do the same for 100% electric.

The Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge is just the brand’s first electric – it will have the C40 in 2021, a coupe version of the SUV. In a single version, the SUV is a good intermediary between the R$ 250,000 range compacts, such as the Fiat 500e and Mini Cooper SE, and the larger and more expensive Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron. Leader still in 2021? Who knows…

Don’t look for too many differences between a normal XC40 and the P8. The closed front grill is the most striking, but even the recharging socket is installed on the rear side, like a filling nozzle. The absence of tailpipes is what gives the most when we look from behind. If electrics ever looked different, that’s changing – thank goodness.

The CMA platform was already prepared for electrification. What changes for the hybrid XC40, for example, are the larger batteries with 78 kW of capacity, which now spread across the entire floor, and the dual electric motor, on each axle, each with 204 hp (150 kW) and totaling 67 .3 kgfm of torque and 408 hp. It’s the most powerful Volvo in our market, standing just above its siblings with the electrified 2.0. In comparison with the XC40 Hybrid, that’s 345 kg more, or 2,118 kg, with 500 kg from the floor batteries. To help with traction, it has different measures of tires between the axles: 235/45 in the front and 255/40 in the rear.

Inside, despite looking the same, the electric XC40 debuts the multimedia system developed in partnership with Google, fully integrated with Maps, for example, and a new digital instrument panel, with new graphics and more modern and with more settings than the one used in the other Volvos. And there’s no start button or parking brake.

I will not be political and say that the Volvo XC40 P8 surprised. After all, every time we’ve walked the XC40 since its launch, the impression has always been very good. The plug-in hybrid, even less powerful than the electric, was already one of the most interesting options in our market and, with the electric, it would be no different.

Differences are small points. For starters, we don’t need to push any buttons or release the parking brake. Enter the key in person, put the gear in position D and, ready, it walks away. With the silence of an electric, the XC40 P8 requires a certain habit with it, after all we are used to a certain set of actions before driving away.

The instrument panel was something really needed with this change. Much more modern, better resolution and with more information in this new generation, it shows basically everything you need, including the percentage of available battery and the navigation map in clear and good shape. The steering wheel is the same as always, as well as seats and other interior parts, with good quality and finish.

Suspension is efficient, as we always noticed on the XC40. Even with 20″ wheels, he doesn’t complain in holes and manages to combine comfort with good stability, with the help of 500 kg of batteries on the floor and all-wheel drive, even in the heavy rain we caught in Porto Alegre (RS) during our first test -drive.Different-measure tires, for the first time on a Volvo, help with traction.

The XC40 has a One Pedal mode, which increases the regeneration power of the batteries, and another which increases the weight of the electric steering. There is no traditional driving mode selector. Dig in and watch the XC40 accelerate like never before – Volvo says it hits 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds, which we’ll see in a full test soon, but it’s quite capable. The maximum speed is 180 km/h.



140 Photos

When it’s time to recharge, the XC40 can recover 80% of battery power in 40 minutes on quick charge points or about 7 hours from 0 to 100% on an 11 kW AC wallbox charger. The declared autonomy is over 400 km.

The Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge is sold in a single version, equivalent to the R-Design of the others. It has all the updated driving systems, Harman Kardon sound system, adaptive fullLED headlamps and the complete package that was already offered on the XC40. It costs BRL 389,950 and, according to Volvo, all units from 2021 were sold – that is, new orders only arrive in 2022.

With this, the Swedish brand wants to become the leader among the 100% electric ones this year, with 450 units of the XC40 P8 delivered. This includes a wallbox, 3 years overhauls, 3 years coverage for wear items (discs, pads and wipers), 3 years car warranty and 8 years for batteries.

Will you get the lead? Directly, the XC40 P8 has no competitors, above within the electrics in general with cheaper and more expensive models. Supporting studies that the premium segment will be the largest with electric in the coming years, the SUV has everything to help Volvo in this new phase. Qualities he has.