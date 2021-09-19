Flamengo has important shortages for the game against Grêmio, this Sunday – Flamengo

PHOTO: MARCELO CORTES/FLAMENGO

Flamengo returns to the field this Sunday (19), against Grêmio, at Maracanã. The game is valid for the Brazilian Championship. However, even with an above-average squad, the club suffers from some important absences for the confrontation. Arrascaeta, Diego Ribas and Filipe Luís are certain embezzlers in the team. In addition, it has a list of athletes who are doubtful about entering the field.

The club was strengthened with Andreas Pereira, Kenedy and David Luiz in the transfer window, however, only the first made his debut for the team. Even with the name already in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID), the striker and defender are still working to gain physical conditioning. Thus, they can enter the field at any time for Rubro-Negro.

Bruno Henrique is also a doubt, as he only trained with the group and is still recovering. An important reinforcement is Gabigol, who was judged by the STJD on Thursday (17) and punished with two games, due to his expulsion against Internacional. However, Flamengo got a suspense effect and has the top scorer for the Brasileirão duel.

With that, Flamengo will count on its top scorer to get close to the lead. The duel against Grêmio is valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. Mais Querido occupies third place in the table, with 34 points, while Tricolor is in 18th place and totals 19. Coluna Do Fla brings the most red-black transmission, on the internet, via Youtube.