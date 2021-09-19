Flamengo makes adjustments for a new duel with Grêmio; Bruno Henrique is available | Flamengo

Flamengo concluded this Saturday morning, at Ninho do Urubu, the preparation for the duel with Grêmio, this Sunday, at Maracanã. Bruno Henrique once again trained normally and will be related to the game. The forward had injured his right thigh in the 4-0 victory over Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil.

1 of 2 Bruno Henrique at Flamengo training — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo Bruno Henrique at Flamengo training — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

The tendency is for the match against Grêmio to be used as a way for Bruno Henrique to gain minutes, not necessarily as a starter, in preparation for the duel with Barcelona, ​​by Libertadores, next Wednesday.

Diego, who on Friday had done a separate job, this Saturday took part in the activities carried out by his teammates. The plan continues to try to be available in the match against Barcelona. He’s recovered from a swelling in his calf.

David Luiz has also been doing activities with the rest of the team, but the club will not release the list of those related to this Sunday’s match.

Gabigol, thanks to a suspensive effect granted by the STJD, is available.

Flamengo’s probable line-up is as follows: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Gustavo Henrique and Renê; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira (Thiago Maia), Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho and Michael; Gabigol.