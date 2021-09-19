Flamengo tries to make a mystery for the third game of the year against Grêmio

After facing each other in the middle of the week, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo and Grêmio are back together this Sunday, again at Maracanã. Only now for the Brazilian Championship. The red-black lineup is a mystery, amid confirmed embezzlements and possible returns.

Without Arrascaeta, Diego and Filipe Luís, Flamengo could have Bruno Henrique’s return. Recovered from a right thigh injury, he trained normally this Saturday and should be used by Renato Gaúcho, but most likely he won’t start, being prepared for the Libertadores semifinal, on Wednesday, against Barcelona-EQU.





David Luiz after scoring for Chelsea, the club where he played the most in his career. There were 248 matches, with 18 goals and 12 assists in both passes Photo: LEE SMITH / Reuters Brazilians David Luiz and Ramires celebrating the Champions League title, 2011-2012 season Photo: Archive David Luiz after scoring Chelsea goal against Bayer Leverkusen in a Champions League match in 2011 Photo: TOBY MELVILLE David Luiz after scoring for Chelsea, the club where he played the most in his career. There were 248 matches, with 18 goals and 12 assists Photo: Sang Tan David Luiz celebrates goal at Chelsea, club for which the defender scored 18 goals Photo: SALVATORE DI NOLFI David Luiz celebrates after scoring for Benfica in 2009, in the Portuguese team for which he played 130 matches, scored six goals and gave nine assists Photo: Francisco Leong David Luiz has played 73 times for Arsenal Photo: TOLGA AKMEN / AFP David Luiz celebrates goal for Paris Saint-Germain, club for which he played 89 matches. He scored eight goals and gave four assists Photo: Loic Venance David Luiz cries after losing 7-1 to Germany in the semifinal of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The match took place in Mineirão Photo: EDDIE KEOGH David Luiz performs medical exams at Granja Comary, in Teresópolis Photo: Rafael Ribeiro David Luiz in training for the Brazilian national team Photo: KIM HONG-JI David Luiz consoles Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez after Brazil’s victory at Castelao, in Fortaleza, in the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup Photo: VANDERLEI ALMEIDA David Luiz and striker Huck, who play together for the national team, will meet again in the Brazilian championship Photo: Chris Young David Luiz changes his shorts during a match against Mexico, valid for the Confederations Cup, at Castelão, in Fortaleza, in 2013 Photo: Fernando Llano Player David Luiz exercising Photo: Photo Reproduction/Instagram / Agência O Globo David Luiz officially speaks for the first time as a Flamengo player, at a press conference at Ninho do Urubu Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo David Luiz poses next to Flamengo president Rodolfo Landim and vice president Marcos Braz Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Flamengo will be able to count on Gabigol, who gained a suspensive effect after being punished by the STJD with two games of suspension for the expulsion against Internacional. Reinforcements Kenedy and David Luiz are already registered with the IDB, but are still working to gain physical reconditioning and will probably not be in the field. The club has not released the list of related.

The recent retrospect is largely favorable to Flamengo, which has not lost to the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul for ten matches, since 2018, with eight wins and two draws.

Flamengo returns to play at home for the Brazilian after more than a month. The last time was in the 2-0 victory against Sport, in 8/15. The team led by Felipão comes from a streak of two wins and three defeats in the last five rounds of Brasileirão.