Flamengo tries to make a mystery for the third game of the year against Grêmio

After facing each other in the middle of the week, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo and Grêmio are back together this Sunday, again at Maracanã. Only now for the Brazilian Championship. The red-black lineup is a mystery, amid confirmed embezzlements and possible returns.
Without Arrascaeta, Diego and Filipe Luís, Flamengo could have Bruno Henrique’s return. Recovered from a right thigh injury, he trained normally this Saturday and should be used by Renato Gaúcho, but most likely he won’t start, being prepared for the Libertadores semifinal, on Wednesday, against Barcelona-EQU.
Flamengo will be able to count on Gabigol, who gained a suspensive effect after being punished by the STJD with two games of suspension for the expulsion against Internacional. Reinforcements Kenedy and David Luiz are already registered with the IDB, but are still working to gain physical reconditioning and will probably not be in the field. The club has not released the list of related.
The recent retrospect is largely favorable to Flamengo, which has not lost to the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul for ten matches, since 2018, with eight wins and two draws.
Flamengo returns to play at home for the Brazilian after more than a month. The last time was in the 2-0 victory against Sport, in 8/15. The team led by Felipão comes from a streak of two wins and three defeats in the last five rounds of Brasileirão.