Flamengo x Grêmio: know where to watch LIVE and ONLINE the match of the Brazilian Championship

Flamengo and Grêmio face off this Sunday (19), at Maracanã, at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time). All the details at Bolavip Brazil.

For the 21st round of the Brazilian championship, Flamengo and Guild measure forces this Sunday (19), at Maracanã, at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time). It is the second time that the teams will be face to face this week. It is possible to watch the duel live on SporTV (minus RJ) and Premiere.

Rubro-Negro is in third place in the Brasileirão, and seeks to get closer to the leader Atlético-MG. Remembering that the Rio team has two matches to play against Galo, against the Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul and against Athletico. If they win them all, the distance to the lead will be just two points.

Grêmio is the second team within the relegation zone, and comes from a good victory at home by 2-0 against Ceará. The team’s expectation is to maintain the performance of the last round, and confirm the moment of rise in the Brasileirão table. In the middle of the week, however, Tricolor lost 2-0 to Flamengo.

It will be the fourth confrontation between the two teams in the year 2021. In a match valid for the 2020 season, Flamengo won in Porto Alegre with 4-2, with great performance by Gabigol. This season, two red-black victories, with six goals scored and none conceded.

Flamengo x Grêmio: how and where to watch LIVE on TV

Flamengo and Grêmio face off this Sunday (19), at Maracanã, at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time). You will be able to follow the duel live on SporTV (minus RJ) and Premiere.