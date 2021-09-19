Flamengo x Grêmio: Renato Gaúcho outlines the starting lineup; Kenedy is related | Venetian Column



Renato Gaucho – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Published 9/18/2021 4:08 PM

Flamengo finished the preparation to take Grêmio this Sunday, at Maracanã, at 8:30 pm, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. In preparatory training, Renato Gaúcho sketched the team with Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Gustavo Henrique and Renê; Arão, Andreas, Vitinho, Everton Ribeiro, Michael and Gabigol.

With that, in relation to the team that played against Grêmio, on Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, Diego Alves, Isla, Gustavo Henrique and Arão are included in the vacancies of Gabriel Batista, Matheuzinho, Léo Pereira and Thiago Maia.

The team will also have news in the reserve bank. Kenedy, signed in this transfer window, is related for the first time since he arrived at Flamengo. David Luiz, who finished the first week of training, will not be available.

Bruno Henrique, recovered from a serious injury to his right thigh, was again listed. But, as he has been out of the field for almost a month, the idea is to leave him on the bench and enter during the match to gain game rhythm and stay 100% for the fourth duel against Barcelona de Guayaquil.