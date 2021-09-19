Flamengo x Grêmio: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

After the duel last Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo and Guild they face each other again this Sunday, at 8:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. Renato’s team will try to increase the good numbers, and Felipão’s team will end a fast. In the last match, the weather was hot on the field.

Grêmio hasn’t beat Flamengo for ten games. There were eight red-black victories and two draws – this series involves three competitions, the Brazilian, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. The last tricolor triumph was in the 17th round of the 2018 Brazilian Nationals.

Flamengo is third with 34 points (two games less than the leader Atlético-MG), and Grêmio is in the relegation zone, in 18th, with 19 points.

Flamengo – coach: Renato Gaucho

Regarding the game last Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, the team has the return of some players who were spared, such as Diego Alves and Willian Arão. Isla returns from suspension. Bruno Henrique is available again, but the tendency is for him to start on the bench as a way of preparing for the Libertadores game.

The likely escalation: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Gustavo Henrique and Renê; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira (Thiago Maia), Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho and Michael; Gabigol.

who is out: Filipe Luís (calf injury), Arrascaeta (left thigh injury) and Diego (reconditioning after calf edema).

hanging: Rodrigo Caio, Vitinho, Matheuzinho, Arrascaeta and Diego.

Guild – coach: Felipão

The formation will be very different from the defeat in the middle of the week, by Copa do Brasil. Ruan, Vanderson, Thiago Santos, Alisson and Ferreira return to the team. Kannemann, who has pain in his hip, stays out. Rodrigues enters the defense. In the middle, Campaz may appear in Lucas Silva’s vacancy to make the team more offensive. There are still disputes in the goal and in command of the attack.

The likely escalation: Gabriel Chapecó (Brenno); Vanderson, Ruan, Rodrigues and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Villasanti, Campaz (Lucas Silva), Alisson and Ferreira; Borja (Diego Souza).

Who is out: Geromel (foot fracture), Kannemann (hip pain) and Douglas Costa (muscle injury)

Hanging: Ferreira, Victor Bobsin, Diego Souza, Fernando Henrique, Luiz Fernando, Darlan and Jean Pyerre.