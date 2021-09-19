Floresta draws with Volta Redonda and Santa Cruz is mathematically downgraded to Serie D

The devices that kept Santa Cruz alive in the C Series were turned off this Saturday (18th). With the result of Floresta, who tied with Volta Redonda in Ceará, Tricolor do Arruda is mathematically relegated to the fourth division of national football, with two rounds in advance. The dramatic scenario crowns one of the worst seasons in the Pernambuco club’s history.

The Tricolor do Arruda, currently with 11 points, still had a chance of getting out of relegation if they won the two remaining matches and Floresta, with 17 points, and Jacuipense, with 15, did not reach 18. Before the start of the round , the probability of this combination of results was only 0.2%, according to the website “Chance de Gol”.

The tricolor can finish the competition in the group A lantern, where it has remained since the 5th round. This season’s campaign was inferior to 2008, when the tricolor was relegated to Serie D in a similar scenario. At the time, there were 12 goals scored in 12 games with two wins, both at Arruda, six draws and four defeats.

“It’s complicated, difficult and boring, but I’m in another profession and looking to do my best. Unfortunately it didn’t happen, our situation is very difficult, but let’s wait and see what happens and then think about what Santa Cruz will do in the future, playing in a series that was never meant to be, but unfortunately that’s football.” , declared Givanildo, football technical director.

In addition to the disappointing campaign in Serie C, this year Cobra Coral was eliminated in the semifinals of Pernambucano, fell in the second phase of the Copa do Brasil and starred in the lantern of its group in Nordestão. During the season, four coaches worked for the club and 41 players were hired in the midst of reformulations, 21 of which no longer work at the club.

In the entire season, there were 37 matches, with only seven wins, ten draws and 20 losses on the count. Within Arruda, the numbers show no improvement, the club was victorious in three of the 18 clashes it played.

Even with the disappointment of the tricolor fans, the year 2021 may still go down in the club’s history as the worst, since its foundation in 1914. According to data collected by Arthur Silva, from the “Santa Stats” profile on Twitter, the The current 27.93% is already the lowest of all, and even if they win the last five games left, it would be Santa Cruz’s worst season since 1942.

Despite the relegation, Tricolor do Arruda will still have a calendar after the end of the first phase of Serie C. Between October 20 and 21, Cobra Coral waits for the winner of the duel between Floresta and Treze to meet their opponent in the second phase of the pre -Northeast Cup.

