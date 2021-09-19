Florianópolis station punished by Procon-SC sells the cheapest gasoline in Brazil

Punishment imposed by Procon-SC forces the establishment to sell gasoline at cost price, which is the lowest value sold throughout the country

The cheapest gasoline in Brazil is in Florianópolis. This statement, however, has an expiration date since it is a punishment imposed by Procon-SC that will last until 6:00 am this Sunday (19).

For 24 hours, the establishment located on Avenida Ivo Silveira, Capoeiras neighborhood, is required to sell gasoline at cost price.

From 6:00 am this Saturday, until 6:00 am on Sunday, regular gasoline will cost R$ 5.27 a liter for drivers, and additives can be purchased for R$ 5.29 a liter. Payments can be made via debit cards or cash.

The penalty was imposed after the company, in the understanding of Procon Santa Catarina, caused damage to consumers during the stoppage of truck drivers at the beginning of the month.

Many gas stations took advantage of the situation, and raised gasoline prices. Procon even investigates other establishments and is considering applying similar punishment.

Cheapest gasoline in Brazil

If the value is for a limited time, that doesn’t matter. The fact is that, with the cost per liter at R$ 5.27, the establishment called “Brassol” boasts the condition of the cheapest gasoline in Brazil. At least this is what is possible to see after the last weekly survey of the ANP, referring to the week of September 12th to 18th.

As brought by the report of the ND+, this week, the State of Santa Catarina sells the cheapest regular gasoline in Brazil since among the 190 gas stations surveyed in Santa Catarina, the lowest price found was R$ 5.39.

This value is still higher than the liter marketed by the punished establishment in Florianópolis.

Price equal only in Amapá

The lowest average price of gasoline in Brazil is in distant Amapá: R$ 5.27 per liter. Some stations surveyed by the SLP (Price Survey System) of the ANP (ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) even offer a liter of gasoline for R$ 5.19.