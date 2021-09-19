foreigner cut off from the match, fans come back and Rodrigo Moledo working with the ball

In search of three more points in the Brasileirão, currently being the 9th with 26, Inter returns to the field this Sunday, at 11 am, against Fortaleza, in Beira-Rio, without the presence of Carlos Palacios. Although he is available after serving a suspension, coach Diego Aguirre chose to cut him in order to use the five possible foreigners: Saravia, Mercado, Cuesta, Bruno Méndez and Guerrero.

The probable Colorado lineup for this match has: Daniel; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado and Rodrigo Lindoso; Edenilson, Mauricio and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.

Return of the fans to the stadiums

In line with the other clubs – except Flamengo –, Inter awaits the new CBF technical congress, scheduled for the 28th, to have a clearer idea of ​​when the fans will be able to have the fans again in Beira-Rio. This Friday, to Rádio Gaúcha, the president of colorado Alessandro Barcellos dealt with more details on the subject.

“We are looking forward to the return of the public. We want and we need the fans on our side. But we are consistent and will continue to prioritize the position of the health authorities that are the most correct to identify the right time for this return. And we are also consistent with the technical congress that defined everything back there, to maintain balance and isonomy. What is an advantage for one today may be a loss for him tomorrow”, he said.

Thus, the clash against Fortaleza this Sunday will continue without a public in Porto Alegre.

Moledo works with ball

Carrying out, for now, only preventive work in physiotherapy, in the gym and physical activities on the field, Rodrigo Moledo was a novelty in training with the ball this Saturday. He had a serious knee ligament injury eight months ago, initially suffered in an away win against Ceará.

Inter avoids giving a date for the player’s return, but it is not ruled out that he may appear in any match in the current Brasileirão.

Come on, Moledão!💪🏽 Defender carries out activities in the field, evolving more and more in his recovery. #VamoInter pic.twitter.com/yYsnQ8cZqU — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) September 18, 2021