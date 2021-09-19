Former children’s presenter vents about losing custody of her daughter

Patricia Kiss, to Pat Kiss, with her daughter, Valentina. Photo: reproduction/Instagram/patriciakiss_

Former children’s presenter Pat Beijo vented on her daughter’s loss of custody

Valentina, 6 years old, now lives with her father in another city

Patricia Kiss says she suffered prejudice for sharing sexy photos on OnlyFans

Former children’s presenter Patricia Kiss, who became known as Pat Kiss in the 1990s, vented about the loss of custody of her 6-year-old daughter Valentina. In an interview with “Quem” magazine, she declared that she has been suffering prejudice for maintaining a profile on the OnlyFans platform and believes that this may have influenced the court’s decision.

The girl now lives with her father, Paulo Siqueira, in the Portuguese city of Gaia, 300km from Lisbon, where Patricia currently resides, who ran the “Clube da Criança” on the now extinct TV Manchete.

“It was one of the worst news I’ve received in my life. She was always with me and the Portuguese justice granted custody to her father. I imagine it may be due to prejudice. I’m very shaken. I’m a super affectionate mother. I always gave everything to my daughter. . I do everything for her. I know she is in love with me and super attached to me. I just want to see my daughter happy. I’m in a horrible moment,” he told the publication.

The model claims that her ex-husband did not visit Valentina for six months after she moved to another city. In 2019, she reported having suffered domestic violence – and even reported having been punched in the stomach and kicked while pregnant. The case ended up with the police and generated a police report at the time.

“About two years ago, he was already fighting for guard and he succeeded. This is a huge injustice. I’m trying to pull myself together,” he lamented.

Patricia, who maintains a profile of sexy photos on OnlyFans, which makes content available to subscribers, says she suffers discrimination “for being a beautiful Brazilian woman”. “The price of beauty is expensive. Consequently, it also has to do with my profile on OnlyFans. And look, my content is only sensual. All this resulted in this outcome. A good mother like me, attentive, careful. I suffered several prejudices in this one. case,” he said.