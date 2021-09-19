Former Flamengo, Rafinha should not remain at Grêmio for 2022, according to journalist – Flamengo

PHOTO: MARCELO CORTES/FLAMENGO

Due to the season well below expectations, Grêmio, internally, is already starting to think about the ‘clean’ it will make in the squad for next year. And according to journalist Vagner Martins, former Flamengo Rafinha is one of the names that will leave Tricolor. “The management will not deal with this publicly, but it should not stay in 2022”, said the professional.

Find out how to do double with Flamengo’s victories!

It is worth remembering that Rafinha arrived at Grêmio through Renato Gaúcho. However, the coach resigned even before the player debuted for Tricolor. In addition, the young Vanderson stood out and ended up taking the right-back title. The picture of this was proven in the first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo, in which to be among the holders, the veteran had to act on the left, completely out of position.

Rafinha’s contract with Grêmio ends at the end of this year and, as mentioned, the tendency is for the lateral to be free in the market to look for a new club. Amidst the news that speculates the arrival of Daniel Alves at Flamengo, part of the red-black crowd even asked for Rafinha’s return in the nets, largely due to the victorious passage the player had at Mais Querido.

Brazilian and American champion for Mengo, Rafinha will meet the former club again. This Sunday night (19), from 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), Flamengo and Grêmio face off at Maracanã, in a game valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. As usual, Coluna do Fla lets you know everything about the match and brings you the hottest and reddest transmission on the internet, via YouTube.