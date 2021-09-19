Foursquare: Paysandu can guarantee without entering the field | Sport Para | Online Diary

As in 2020, Paysandu can guarantee itself in advance for the quadrangular access to the Brazilian Championship of Series C, in search of a return to Series B.

The victory over Altos-PI by 3 to 2, this Saturday (18), left the bicolor team in a very calm situation in the classification and the team can guarantee itself without entering the field, this Sunday (19).

For this, the bicolor team needs to dry three of the four direct competitors to qualify for the next phase, where one result is enough for Papão to guarantee itself in the second phase.

With the relegation already confirmed for Serie D, Santa Cruz-PE can help Papão, as long as they beat Tombense-MG, away from home. Who can also help the bicolor team as a visitor is Jacuipense-BA, which faces Botafogo-PB.

Another alternative is the duel between Manaus-AM X Ferroviário-CE: in case of an Amazonian victory or a draw in the match, Papão is already guaranteed in the criterion of number of victories, since Ferrão can only reach six and Paysandu has seven. In case Ferroviário-CE wins, Papão will have to wait for the last round.

The games of round 18 will be held next Saturday (25), with the definition of the opponents in the square of access.