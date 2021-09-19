French newspaper reveals Messi’s alleged salary at PSG and club rebuts: ‘lack of respect’

The last transfer window in the European market was surprising and one of the hottest signings was Messi for Paris Saint-Germain. This Saturday (18), the French newspaper L’équipe revealed the alleged salary of the star: 30 million euros a year, equivalent to about 180 million reais.

According to the vehicle, Lionel Messi signed a contract valid until June 2024. If he fulfills the three years for the club, he will receive a total of €110 million net. This account includes an increase of ten million euros to €30 million annually over the next two years, considered a loyalty bonus paid to the player.

In these €110 million, L’équipe points out that prizes and bonuses for collective or individual achievements are included. In addition, of this total, 30 million euros will be paid with the club’s cryptocurrency, the PSG Fan Token.

During the press conference granted by Paris this Saturday, the club’s sporting director, Leonardo, took the floor and rebutted the information disclosed by the newspaper.

We cannot accept that this appears on the cover of a newspaper like L’Équipe. It’s unacceptable. I wanted to tell you that it’s completely false. It’s a lack of respect, and we don’t like it,” he said.

Messi plays at the Parque dos Príncipes this Sunday (18), alongside Neymar and Mbappé, against Lyon. The game is valid for the 6th round of Ligue 1, a competition in which PSG occupies first place, with 15 points.