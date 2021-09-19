From Anitters to Larinaticos, the relationship between fans and idols is more intense and intimate than ever

While Anitta gave an interview on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet last Sunday in New York, saying her fans are “intense and crazy, in a good way,” 21-year-old Tainá Lacerda led a virtual fence chat. of 800 Anitters, as their most ardent fans call themselves. The carioca sang “Girl from Rio” during the award break and, for commercial reasons, the fandom (in fan kingdom, or “realm of fans”) was unable to watch the performance on MTV Brasil. Tainá, directly from Olímpia, in São Paulo, was trying to calm the spirits (“these are new achievements for her”, he said).





Moderating the Anitters speech, in a kind of coach for fan club members, is one of the roles that the young woman assumed. She is the manager of six profiles about the singer on Twitter, which together reach 193,000 followers. And he still finds time to take care of a Facebook page, two Instagram accounts and another one on TikTok. If fans demand a lot, complain a lot, provoke a lot, she tries to slow down the beat. It takes work. She herself usually gives her nudges in the singer’s career, or rather, in the singer’s record company. Member of fandom it’s like that: he worships, but he doesn’t wipe his idol either.

‘Always on the alert: stay calm. Pressure, coming from fans, ends up being more harmful than favorable —analyses Taina.

overflowing love

This level of involvement is a sample of how intense and intimate the relationship between fans and idols is in the digital age. Much is known about the damage that hatred and haters provoke inside and outside the nets, but too much love also gets in the way? For scholars of the subject, he has never seen such a fan giving a peek in the idol’s personal and professional life.

— We are noticing a fraying of the fan figure in relation to idols — says Thiago Soares, coordinator of the Research Group on Communication, Music and Pop Culture (GruPop) at UFPE. — There is an affective excess, which brings out the dynamics of intervention in the idol. Loving too much is also dangerous, it creates the illusion of possession and fetishization, with attempts to appropriate oneself.

One of the aspects that distinguish fans of today and yesteryear (Beatlemaniacs or Hansonmaniacs, for example) is the intensity of feelings and the apparent intimacy provided by digital networks.

—We are at a moment, incited by the pandemic, of intrusion and demands, even in the lives of common people —says professor Adriana Amaral, coordinator of the CultPop laboratory at Unisinos.





In the musical world, most of the fandoms keeps one eye on the idol and the other on the record companies, in this case, shamelessly assuming the role of hater. Pabllo Vittar’s gang, the VittarLovers, for example, has been furious that Sony Music has paid more attention to Luan Santana, who joined the cast earlier this year, while the drag queen has been with the company since 2017.

In commercial aspects, there are those who organize collective efforts so that artists are hired by certain brands and even pull their ear if they don’t like some #publi. In the personal field, it is an eternal DR, in which fans choose friendships or relationships to be kept or broken.

Former BBC and presenter Rafa Kalimann lives with this “sense of ownership” when it comes to her personal relationships.

— With my last boyfriend, many fans created situations for us not to be together — says Rafa. – If I’m closer to one friend and not another, they get jealous. The relationship is touchy.

short and big

For Xuxa, who follows the evolution of the love of her little ones from the letter to the direct from Instagram, what catches the most today is the fierce competition:

— They want to see which ones (their accounts) get more likes, whether I follow or not. If I don’t follow, they get upset, they feel bad. Very young people have an affection that I even say: “They seem like my mother, they want to know what time I arrived, when I left.”





As unpleasant as the meddling sounds (although hardly any artist talks openly about how uncomfortable they are), it’s this inexhaustible interest that keeps the stars in the spotlight.

—The idol doesn’t live without the fan. It is its social capital – says UFPE professor Thiago Soares. — But how to put limits on this base of people that is so needed? It’s the million question.

The safest path is through dialogue. Actress Larissa Manoela keeps Larinaticos close by interacting on the networks and even in Telegram chat (“It’s a lot to handle”, she admits). The artists’ teams, in turn, have an almost educational work.

— It remains for us, as managers and agents, to be very close to these fans to explain what is good — says Julio Beltrão, one of the directors of the Mynd influencers agency. “We say, ‘You wanted the artist to sign with the X mark, but if he preferred the Y, there’s a reason.” If we bring these nuclei close, we reap good results. It helps to significantly reduce crisis management.

This logic does not always work, mainly because of the supervisory profile of these generations. Pabllo Vittar say so. Recently, the VittarLovers made a stir in the networks because she didn’t give credit to the stylist of the dress she wore on the cover of the album “Batação Tropical” and for returning the piece in a cheap bag. The class even wanted the stylist be fired. To the fans’ sense of urgency, Pabllo was slow to apologize for what had happened.

-We took her side (by the stylist Jheni). There are things we get tired of wiping — says Lua Nunes, an 18-year-old fan of the singer. — But sometimes people think they can run Pabllo. Something I complain a lot is that people are never happy.

In fact, widespread dissatisfaction is another symptom of our times, says Thiago Soares:

—Fans always want more. That’s the idea of ​​network life intensity.