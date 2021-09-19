From finance to structure: five points to understand the fall of Paraná Clube from Serie A to D | parana club

Founded in 1989 and a constant figure in the elite of Brazilian football in the 1990s and early 2000s, Paraná Clube will compete in Serie D for the first time in 2022. The Tricolor played Serie A in 2018, but saw the crisis – which has already existed – deepen and suffered three downgrades in just four years.

The financial crisis is the main reason, but this free fall has other explanations. Understand below:

Paraná suffered from the poor management of several directors in recent years. With that, the club delayed salaries, saw players (including promises from the base) leave for free and lost lawsuits in court. For a long time, the Tricolor “overcame” these off-field problems, played in Serie B for 10 straight years (from 2008 to 2017) and even reached the elite in 2018.

But the snowball – formed over years and years, it is worth remembering – was costly. In recent years, Paraná had few resources to invest in football, which culminated in the fall to Serie B in 2018, to Serie C in the 2020 season (which ended in 2021) and to Serie D now.

The last balance sheet, released in May, registered a deficit of R$ 20 million in 2020. the debt exceeded BRL 140 million.

Because of this financial crisis, Paraná Clube hired dozens of players and even coaches for a low price each season. Several of them did not give the expected result. As a result, Tricolor has undergone a rotation of players and coaches in recent years.

Only in 2021 there were 39 signings and 30 outings – 24 casualties were signings for the season. (see list)

Of the team that debuted in the 2021 season, in a 1-0 defeat by Cianorte, the only one who remains at the club is striker Hugo Sanches – who was injured in March and has not played anymore. At the edge of the lawn, the Tricolor had Maurílio Silva, Sílvio Criciúma and Jorge Ferreira.

Rotation even of presidents

Changes became common not only on the field and in the reserve bank, but even on the board.

The then president Leonardo Oliveira, for example, resigned shortly before relegation to Serie C. Sergio Molletta entered interim, but asked for permission to deal with Covid-19, making room for Luiz Carlos Casagrande, known as Casinha, to assume the presidency for being the first vice president. Finally, Rubens Ferreira won the elections and took office last week.

In the last 10 years, Paraná has had seven different presidents. In other words, each term lasted – on average – less than two years: Aquilino Romani (2010-11), Aramis Tissot (2011-12), Rubens Bohlen (2013-15), Leonardo Oliveira (2016-2021), Sérgio Molletta ( 2021), Luiz Carlos Casagrande (2015 and 2021, acting) and Rubens Ferreira (2021).

Structure, from wealth to abandonment

Paraná had an enviable structure in the 1990s, with Vila Capanema and Vila Olímpica (yes, two stadiums with capacities over 10,000), in addition to the Kennedy and Tarumã sub-headquarters. Tricolor was a reference both as a football club and as a social club.

Mismanagement, however, was costly. The Olympic Village, practically abandoned, is only used for base games and training. The headquarters of Tarumã was auctioned for “only” R$30 million in 2013, the same destination for the headquarters of Boqueirão, for R$7 million, which is under judicial discussion.

Kennedy’s sub-headquarters must go to auction due to the R$ 35 million debt with Bacen – the club claims that the land cannot be sold or auctioned. CT Ninho da Gralha was lost to a former patron due to a debt of R$ 28 million – the club can only use the site, for free, until 2023.

The current season represented a “summary” of all the mistakes made in recent years, with rotation of players, coaches and presidents. Paraná Clube has hired almost 40 players, but 25 of them are no longer at the club, like goalkeeper Renan, right-back Alex Murici and midfielder Maxi Rodríguez.

The tricolor board then partnered with FDA Sports. The company promised to invest R$2.9 million in 2021, divided into seven installments of just over R$400 thousand. After a long telenovela, however, the partnership ended and Paraná was left without receiving most of the amount. Without resources, Paraná won only three victories in 16 games and fell after the victory of São José-RS over the West.

A sensation in the 90s and present in the 2018 Series A, Paraná will try to rebuild itself from the 2022 Series D.