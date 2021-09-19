From Serie A to Serie D: Paraná Clube suffers third relegation in just four years | parana club

This fall of Paraná Clube in recent years has several explanations, such as bad investments made by several boards, numerous labor debts, young lost promises of grace and constant changes of coaches and players.

This season alone, for example, Paraná has already terminated with 30 players – 24 of them had been hired since February. On the field, Tricolor won only three victories in 16 games – it had four draws and nine defeats, with a meager 27.1%.

All of this, of course, causes a serious financial crisis, with delayed salaries for players and employees. Debt varies from three to four months.

The last balance sheet, released in May, registered a deficit of R$ 20 million in 2020. the club’s debt exceeded R$140 million.

New president of Paraná, Rubens Ferreira took office last Tuesday. In a statement posted on the official website, he spoke of “rebuilding” the club, but acknowledged the “giant challenge”.

“We are all aware of the seriousness of the situation our club finds itself in. When I made my name available to members as a presidential candidate, I was fully aware of this reality. of our ticket,” wrote the president.

One of the goals of the new tricolor board is precisely to end the change of coaches “without criteria” and with the hiring of “dozens of athletes each season”.

“The main point is football. Football that will no longer change coach without criteria, which will no longer hire dozens of athletes each season and will have a pre-season. Football that will fundamentally seek to rescue the essence of a forming club that will always characterized us”, completed Rubens Ferreira in the note.

Paraná Clube in recent seasons

2017 – get access to Serie A after 10 years

get access to Serie A after 10 years 2018 – downgraded to Series B

downgraded to Series B 2019 – sixth place in Serie B, six points behind the G-4

sixth place in Serie B, six points behind the G-4 2020 – downgraded to Series C

downgraded to Series C 2021 – downgraded to Series D