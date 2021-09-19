From Wilson to Léo Gamalho, Coritiba uses individualities to win even with bureaucratic performance | coritiba

Coritiba did not shine in the collective and even suffered pressure from Vila Nova, but showed the strength of the cast, won thanks to their individuality and took another step towards access. Wilson closed the goal, Léo Gamalho took advantage of one of the rare chances, and the Coxa won 1-0.

With the result, Coritiba remains isolated in the lead, now with 48 points. There are only 16 points left for the magic number of 64. That equates to five wins and one draw in 14 games.

After having scored 4-0 at Brusque with a great team game, Coritiba had bureaucratic performance for most of the 90 minutes. Vila Nova controlled the actions, rounded the area, bet on countless crosses and created clear chances in the final minutes.

Two characters, however, decided. Léo Gamalho took advantage of Natanael’s perfect cross and headed into the corner at 36 of the first half. The shirt 9 reached 12 goals, left Edu, from Brusque, behind and isolated himself in the artillery of Serie B.

In addition to Léo Gamalho, goalkeeper Wilson also shone. In the best chance of Goias, in the final minutes, Pedro Júnior passed by three Coxa players and hit hard, but the number 84 saved. Coach Gustavo Morínigo praised Wilson at the press conference.

– It’s very important. Wilson and Muralha are two great goalkeepers, in addition to the boys. That’s what we need. When we can’t contain defensively, we need a great performance from our goalkeeper, and Wilson stood out a lot. He came out a lot, defended a lot from the top and made a defense that saved us. He always has a regular performance and, when we can’t contain (the submission), he has to be (present) and today he was – said Morínigo.

In addition to W84 and LG9, defensive midfielder Willian Farias also showed security ahead of the area and contributed to the victory alviverde.

The 4-0 over Brusque in the last round made it clear: Coritiba has the best team football among the 20 teams in Serie B. And the 1-0 over Vila Nova reinforced another theory: when this team doesn’t shine, individualities are able to decide.

Coritiba returns to the field in the middle of the week. Gustavo Morinigo and his team members face Vitória on Wednesday, at 7 pm, in Barradão. Defender Luciano Castán is out for the third yellow card. On the other hand, left-back Guilherme Biro is back from suspension.

