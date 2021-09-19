Gabi Martins shows plaid panties in photos in Maldives

Gabi Martins is full in the Maldives Islands, and has been showing every detail of the trip to the fans. Last Thursday (16), the ex-BBB appeared in a sequence of photos lying on top of a hammock, and impressed by showing off her dry belly.

With the tiny plaid panties on the body, the famous one who dates the countryman Tierry collected praise and was even compared to a mermaid. The post soon had more than 200,000 likes. “Anyone who asks for me, say I’m out there ..: What an amazing place”, he said in the caption.

“My father loved, what a baby, the landscape and you make a perfect combination”, said a young man. “I am proud of the beauty of this being”, completed the second person. “A mermaid, identical”, compared the last one.

Acceptance

Boasting sensuality most of the time, Gabi Martins has already told magazine Quem, who felt many difficulties in accepting himself, because of some people who worked alongside him and left you lousy with comments about your appearance.

“Today, I’m very happy with myself and my body, I’ve learned to accept myself and any change I make is for me, not for others, because I know I’ll never reach the standard that people set. But I’ve suffered a lot to fit in with society’s standards”, he began.

According to the, upon hearing the disrespectful comments, he could not look at himself with love. “I had some people who worked with me, businessmen, who simply said that I had to get thin, that I couldn’t have a thick leg to be on TV. For them, my body was never okay. There was a time when I was even depressed because of it. I really weighed very little, trying to fit that standard. At the time, I felt fat, ‘square’, I didn’t like me,” she said.

More visibility

Upon entering the BBB 20, Gabi won more fans and showed Brazil some very unique personal characteristics. Also, she got involved in a love triangle with Victor Hugo and Guilherme Napolitano.

“Big Brother was a very important showcase. I managed to increase my numbers, gain millions of listeners and followers on Instagram. I’ve already won the prize amount with everything I’ve worked for, but I’m still working to invest in my career. Even before the show, I was already making a lot of videos singing and playing the guitar, which drew attention mainly from the artists. After Big Brother, I was able to leverage my work doing lives and engaging with fans while planning the DVD”, he vented.

Check out: