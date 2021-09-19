Gabriel Batista celebrates his best year at Flamengo and the release of his newborn daughter | Flamengo

At 23, Gabriel Batista is experiencing his best moment at Flamengo. This season, he conquered the position of immediate reserve from Diego Alves and started to gain more minutes on the field, and he has good numbers to present. And after a scare, he has reason to celebrate off the field too.

1 of 3 Gabriel Batista in Flamengo’s match against Grêmio — Photo: Paula Reis/Flamengo Gabriel Batista in Flamengo’s match against Grêmio — Photo: Paula Reis/Flamengo

His newborn daughter Liz spent two weeks in the ICU and was only discharged last Wednesday, the day Gabriel Batista was on the field to defend Flamengo’s goal in the 2-0 victory over Grêmio, at Maracanã.

It was Gabriel’s 11th game this season and the fifth he doesn’t concede a goal.

– Without a doubt, this has been my best season, the one I played the most and the one with the most minutes on the field so far. These games have been very good and I’m very happy with this moment, with the opportunities and for being able to pay back with a good job – the player told ge.

On the days when Liz was in the ICU, Gabriel Batista had the difficult mission of concentrating on his work and reconciling trips to the hospital with training and games.

– It was a very complicated moment. I had to focus on training, but it was very difficult. Nobody expects this sort of thing to happen. My girlfriend Manu and I spent very heavy and very difficult days with her in the ICU. I would train and every night I would go to the hospital to see her a little. Thank God everything went well and she was discharged on the morning of the game against Grêmio. Manu even said that she went out to see Dad play (laughs). Now everything is fine and she is at home – said the archer.

2 of 3 Gabriel Batista with Manu and daughter Liz — Photo: Instagram Reproduction Gabriel Batista with Manu and daughter Liz — Photo: Instagram Reproduction

With more tranquility also off the field, Gabriel Batista hopes to make his contribution in this final stretch of the season, in which Flamengo fights for three titles. The goal is to present little Liz with more achievements.

– She already won a medal while she was in her mother’s belly, the Carioca title. I hope she can win all the medals possible this year, we have a very qualified and very strong group. God willing, everything will be all right and she will win these titles with us. The most important medal she won this season was having left the hospital well and in good health – she concluded.