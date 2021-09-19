Gabriel says he is looking forward to playing at Morumbi: ‘It has a huge story’

Midfielder Gabriel, one of São Paulo’s reinforcements for the season, is eager to debut at Morumbi, as Tricolor hosts Atlético-GO, this Sunday, at 4 pm, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

In an interview with ‘SPFCTV’, the Uruguayan spoke about the possibility of playing at the São Paulo home. He has already debuted against Fluminense, last Sunday, in a 2-1 defeat at Maracanã.

– I’ve never played there, but I know the stadium has a huge history. I’m looking forward to it and I hope to be there, enjoy it with my teammates and achieve a triumph. Now I have to play at Morumbi, a stadium I’ve already been to and I know it’s a beautiful stadium. Without a doubt, it’s going to be beautiful, the truth is I’m really looking forward to it. I hope I have the chance – said the 15 shirt of the Tricolor.

In his debut against the Cariocas, Gabriel entered the second half and participated in some offensive plays, showing good numbers. He celebrated his debut wearing the São Paulo shirt and said he was fulfilling a career goal.

– It was beautiful to debut. It’s obviously a pride for me, I didn’t expect it. The result was not good, but individually I was happy because I fulfilled a goal. I hope to add little by little – finished the Uruguayan.