Gal Gadot celebrates with video of Batman vs. Super man; Look

The Wonder Woman of the big screen, Gal Gadot, entered the celebration of batman day this Saturday (18th) with a fun behind-the-scenes video of Batman vs. Super man (2016), which shows her wearing the Batman mask (played in the film by Ben Affleck) and having a good laugh. See below.

Batman Day has had good news for Batman fans, starting with the entry of a collection of Batman animations in the catalog of HBO Max, including Batman: The Animated Series and batman of the future.

The city of São Paulo will celebrate the batman day with two beautiful tributes to the Dark Knight. The first, a new hero painting produced by Pedro Cobiaco in the call Batman’s Alley, in the Vila Madalena neighborhood. The image was developed in September 11th and decorate the wall of ZIV Gallery. See below.

The second tribute is due to the Santander lighthouse, which will light up the sky of the capital of São Paulo with the bat-signal, a lighthouse used by Commissioner James Gordon to summon the Hooded Crusader in Gotham. The event will take place at 20h this saturday, September 18th, when Batman Day is officially celebrated.

Batman Day will also be celebrated worldwide by DC Comics with the launch of the anthology Batman: The World, which will show the hero traveling through several cities around the planet, including São Paulo, and will feature scriptwriters and local artists. The Brazilian portion of the magazine is signed by Carlos Estefan (road map), Pedro Mauro (internal art and cover), Fabi Marques (color) and Marcelo Maiolo (cover color). The anthology is distributed in Brazil by panini and can now be purchased on the publisher’s website.