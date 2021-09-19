Gasoline prices rise for the seventh week in a row, says ANP survey

The average cost of a liter of gasoline rose for the seventh consecutive week at gas stations in the country and reached R$ 6.076, a difference of R$ 0.017 in relation to the previous week. An increase of 0.28%. The numbers are from the weekly Price Survey System (SLP) produced by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The surveyed posts are part of groups, which vary according to the week and total 4,390. Inhabitants of three of the five regions of the country, however, already find regular gasoline above R$ 7. This happens in the North, Southeast and South.

From September 12th to 18th, the highest value in the country was found in Rio de Janeiro, in the city of São Francisco de Itabapoana, in Norte Fluminense and 323 kilometers from the capital. There, the price reaches R$ 7,199. A level 18.4% higher than the cost of the product identified by the survey.

The ANP also identified an increase in the average cost of diesel book, which went from R$ 4,659 to R$ 4,709 (1.07%) and of ethanol, which ranged from R$ 4,653 to R$ 4,704 (1.09%).

Increases in fuel prices have fueled inflation. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), Transport was the one with the highest increase in August (1.46%), driven by the rise in fuel, which was 2.96%. The Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) rose 0.87%, the biggest growth for the eighth month in 21 years.

Part of this variation not in fuel prices has to do only with the prices charged by Petrobras at refineries. The state-owned company claims to follow the price of oil on the international market in order to make adjustments.

Coordinator of consumer price indexes at the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV), André Braz points out that sugarcane prices have also influenced the price of gasoline.

“The gasoline that comes out of the refineries is pure, it is not like that from the gas stations, which have about a quarter (27%) of anhydrous alcohol. The price of the product is on the rise because of the drought, which affected the production of sugarcane”, he assesses.