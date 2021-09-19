Germana returns from the dead to play a prank on Quinzinho · TV News

Germana’s (Vivianne Pasmanter) spirit won’t let Quinzinho (Augusto Madeira) sleep in peace in Nos Tempos do Imperador. He will be woken up in the middle of the night by his children, who will have seen a lost soul circulate through the corridors of the Casino Perequeté. “Our lamp went out by itself”, will say Prisca (Maria Carolina Basílio) in the telenovela of the six of Globo.

The businessman will pay dearly for saving on the burial of the cheater, who was hit by a train after stealing Teresa Cristina’s (Leticia Sabatella) jewelry. She and Licurgo (Guilherme Piva) will be forced to share the coffin and the grave for all eternity.

Vivianne Pasmanter’s character, however, will not accept leaving the earthly plane in the scenes that will be shown from next Monday (21) . She will attend her own funeral, convince her husband to find new bodies, and even push Clemencia (Dani Barros) into the grave.

Frightened, the housewife will have the casino blessed and will even ask Candida (Dani Ornellas) to make an order to get rid of Germana. Quinzinho, however, will not believe his wife until he is awakened in the middle of the night by Hilário (Theo de Almeida Lopes).

“There’s a ghost in our room. We saw it,” the boy will reveal. “Look, I’m not saying? That’s why this casino only goes backwards”, complains Clemência in the second phase of the serial of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão.

Germana becomes a ghost?

Quinzinho will ask the woman not to wind the children, as ghosts are just part of her imagination. “They do exist and they live in our room,” Hilário protests. “Go there with them. Enjoy and sleep there. That way they’ll put an end to this story of the lost soul and let me sleep”, will order Clemencia.

Vitória’s brother (Maria Clara Gueiros) will barely be able to walk with the children clinging to his legs. “Our lamp went out by itself,” the boy will say. “Then I felt someone pulling my sheet,” Prisca will add.

The merchant will pretend to be brave in front of the heirs. “Calm down, all this has an explanation. The lantern went out because of the wind, and the sheet really fell. You moved in your sleep, that’s all. Now are we going to sleep?” see a haunting.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#74 – José Alfredo Makes Emergency Decision in Império!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.