Gerson says that Botafogo could have scored more goals at Náutico and warns Luís Oyama

The victory of Botafogo by 3 to 1 on the Nautical was analyzed by Gerson, Canhotinha de Ouro, on its “YouTube” channel. The Alvinegro idol believes that the result could be greater in the match valid for Serie B, despite the fright at first.

– Did they come in sleeping? Nautical is not a fool. And everyone at Botafogo knows the coach of Náutico (Marcelo Chamusca). Then it was easy. What if I didn’t? You have to pay attention to the game. Botafogo’s team is good, well structured, well groomed, just pay attention. In eight minutes he took a goal. From then on, I could do three, because Náutico backed off to wait and Botafogo went inside. Lost goals. I could have done three, it’s not an exaggeration – stated Gerson.

– That 3 x 1 score could have been done in the first half. In the second, with Nautico’s moves going forward anyway, he opened the counterattack. It wasn’t long before Botafogo could have easily scored another three or four goals – he added.

Alert to Luís Oyama

Brain ace and one of the greatest midfielders in the history of Brazilian football, Gerson made an alert and gave tips to Luís Oyama, author of Botafogo’s first goal.

– Oyama is a good player, but he plays too far back. Get the ball, first think backwards, you have to think forwards. Sometimes in a throw-in of the ball puts the attacker in the face of the goal. There’s an attacker for that. Oyama dominates and looks back, in one of these he counterattacked for Nautical. You have to pay attention. He’s a good midfield player, he can’t think twice, he has to think halfway through and play the game. Be smart and don’t delay. He scored a beautiful goal from outside the area, that is what we expect from him – said Gerson.

Botafogo’s idol didn’t like the defenders’ performances either Kanu and Gilvan and the change promoted in the interval.

– Marco Antonio, which ended the last game, was kicking ass in that game. You did everything right. The first half ended, the Warley and the Diego Gonçalves, which went to the left and Marco Antônio to the right. I think the coach killed the team, killed the side entrances. Marco Antônio was faint on the right and Diego Gonçalves faint on the left. It wasn’t the bright side anymore. The wingers went out too. The team went down with this move, I didn’t understand anything. At 33 minutes the Chay, I didn’t understand either, he must have got tired, because he was fine. Just talk, stay there on the side of the Navarre, do not come back here – finished.

See the video: