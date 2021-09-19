Glauber Rocha partners announce cinema continuity

Entrepreneurs said they reached an agreement with Itaú and that “all current equipment and installations” will be transferred | Photo: Erik Salles | AG. IN THE AFTERNOON

The partners at the Glauber Rocha space, Adhemar Oliveira and Claudio Marques, announced this Friday, the 17th, that the place will continue to function. On Thursday, 16, Espaço Itaú de Cinema, a program run by Itaú Unibanco bank, had announced the closing of the unit in Salvador.

According to the statement, the businessmen said that they reached an agreement with Itaú and that “all current equipment and installations” will be transferred. In addition, the cinema will no longer operate under the name of Itaú, but will need to remain closed to change the visual communication and other adjustments, “but it will have its reopening as soon as possible”.

The schedule and events will be maintained, respecting “all the work developed by cinema” and giving visibility to all types of films, but always valuing the Brazilian. The current projects organized at the site, such as Clube do Professor and Escola no Cinema, will also be continued.

Finally, the entrepreneurs thanked the 13 years they had with Espaço Itaú de Cinema and affirmed the search for new partnerships to continue serving the Salvadoran population.



