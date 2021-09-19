Globo defines Tadeu Schmidt’s replacement at Fantástico

The column found that the journalist Thiago Oliveira must be the natural replacement for Thaddeus Schmidt in charge of Fantastic from 2022. If the holder is absent from the attraction, the young communicator takes over. It is worth remembering that this matter remains under wraps behind the scenes of the plim plim network.

Remembering that Thaddeus Schmidt remains under contract with the Marinho network until 2025. And his presence in charge of the electronic magazine is confirmed for another four years.

In addition to the journalist, the Rio station renewed the contract for another four years with Fatima Bernardes, Pedro Bial, Luciano Huck, André Marques, Marcio Garcia, Fernanda Gentil, Patricia Poet, William Bonner, Ana Paula Araújo, Maju Coutinho, Ana Maria Braga, César Tralli and Ana Furtado.

Thiago Oliveira is quoted to take over Fantástico in 2022 (Globo/Disclosure)

William Bonner also had its link with the Rio station renewed until 2025. Globoplay should offer the renowned journalist an interview program along the lines of what Jo Soares did in the early morning hours of Globo. The focus of this project will be to gather stories from anonymous people who were part of Jornal Nacional for 52 years on the air.