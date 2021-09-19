Glória Pires declares to Orlando Morais: ‘Love, my great love’

The actress Glória Pires, 58, posted a click in which she poses next to her husband, the singer and composer Orlando Morais, 59, and declared herself to her lover quoting an excerpt from a song by the group Barão Vermelho:

Love? my great love! Gloria Pires on Instagram

In the publication’s comments, Glória’s sons-in-law praised the couple. “Beautiful,” wrote Leandro D’Lucca, model and businessman married to Cleo. “Lindões”, said actor Paulo Dalagnoli, boyfriend of Antônia Morais.

Recently, in an interview to “É de Casa” with Ana Furtado and André Marques, Glória commented, moved, about the period in which her husband was hospitalized after testing positive for covid-19.

Look, I say that just going through this situation to see what this disease actually is. Certainly our relationship strengthened even more, he was able to leave in time to celebrate Easter, the family and our 33rd wedding anniversary. I was so surprised when I realized he was giving up the stitches, it was scared for me. To give you an idea, he lost about 1 kg per day. Glory Saucer

Orlando spent just over a week at the DF Star Hospital in Brasília, Distrito Federal, even spending a few days in the unit’s ICU.