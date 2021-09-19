Goiás vs Brasil de Pelotas live: see where to watch, lineups and guess the Serie B game

Top Stories

In this Saturday (18), Football Live brings the duel between the casts of Goiás and Brazil from Pelotas; in a game valid for the 24th round of the Brasileirão Series B. Thus, the place of departure will be the Haile Pinheiro Stadium, in Goiânia. Finally, the confrontation starts at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time).

Live football: Goiás remains in the runner-up position

For starters, Esmeraldino arrives in this match experiencing his best moment this season for the Série B do Brasileirão. Thus, Goiás carries out a campaign worthy of the access it claims for the elite of national football. In fact, Goiás has not been in the G4 in three rounds, from the 23 to now. In this way, Esmeraldino from Goiás increasingly consolidates its return to Serie A next year.

From 👀 to the next appointment, we will continue with the preparations! 👊🏼🇳🇬 📸 Rosiron Rodrigues | Goiás EC pic.twitter.com/vrcHl6lEmM — Goiás Esporte Clube 🎗 (@goiasoficial) September 15, 2021

Probable lineup: Thaddaeus; Apodi, David Duarte, Reynaldo and Hugo; Rezende, Caio Vinícius, Fellipe Bastos and Élvis; Dada Belmonte and Nicolas. Technician: Marcelo Cabo

Serie B live: Brasil de Pelotas takes place at Z4

On the other hand; Xavante continues having a bad season in this edition of the Brasileirão Série B. Thus, Brasil de Pelotas remains in the relegation zone of the second league; where it hasn’t come out since the beginning of the competition. In other words, as the rounds go by, the team from the interior of Rio Grande do Sul will seal its fate towards the third Brazilian division.

🔴⚫️ Thursday was a lot of training for the rosé cast. In the morning, the athletes did physical work at Studio and Academia Augusto Saleh, and in the afternoon, training was at Profut Sports Indoor. Forward! pic.twitter.com/QU4fin1PJN — GE Brasil (@GEBrasilOficial) September 9, 2021

Probable lineup: Matheus Nogueira; Vidal, Arthur Siqueira, João Siqueira and Paulinho; Diego Gomes, Romulo and Júnior Viçosa; Kevin, Netto and Erison. Technician: Cléber Gaucho

Transmission – Where to watch Goiás vs Brasil de Pelotas live

Thus, the live football exhibition this Saturday (18/09) with the duel between Goiás and Brasil de Pelotas will be by SportTV and Premiere. Therefore; fans will be able to follow all live bids from their devices. That is, mobile devices; desktops and smartTVs.

Guess – Goiás x Brasil de Pelotas

Finally, the guess of this duel in the 24th round of Serie B is an emerald triumph. Thus, Goiás scores three more points and remains in the G4, paving its return to Serie B. On the other hand, Brasil de Pelotas should remain in the relegation zone.

Goiás- 60%; Tie – 30%; Brazil of Pelotas – 10%

Technical sheet – Goiás x Brasil de Pelotas

Phase/Tournament: 24th round – Brasileirão Série B

Date: 18/09/2021

Hour: 7:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Haile Pinheiro Stadium, Goiânia / GO

Arbitration: Diego Pombo Lopez / BA

Assistants: Jucimar dos Santos Dias and Edevan de Oliveira Pinheiro / BA

VAR: Heber Roberto Lopes / SC

Where to watch: SportTV and Premiere

