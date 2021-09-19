‘Going where?’: Transport users per app complain of price hikes and runs for up to R$ 55,000 in Salvador | Bahia

Users of Uber, the transport by app company, got scared when they tried to order races on Friday (17). The sudden rise in prices generated race fees of up to R$55,000.
In addition to the surprise for those hoping to take the transport, the high values, of course, generated many memes on the internet.
Users of transport by app complain of sudden price increases, in races for up to R$ 55,000 in Salvador — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks
In one of the publications, a user was charged more than R$22,000 for a race that would give R$10.96 in another mode of charging for the same application.
Uber reported that there was a momentary instability, which affected the display of prices of UberX mode in Salvador for some users, for a brief period. According to the company, no trip was impacted until the exhibition was restored and the other modalities of the service were not affected.
